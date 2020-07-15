Canon U.S.A. Brings the ProStream 1800 to the U.S.

Supporting customers' passion for print, the new ProStream 1800 has been designed to push the boundaries of commercial print to meet changing customer demands. Combining new inkjet innovations with proven offset printing techniques, the press strikes a unique balance between high productivity, superior print quality, flexibility, and media versatility. Commercial printers can now expand their offerings by migrating higher volume jobs from offset to digital inkjet. This new press can help boost production levels, reduce turnaround times, and thus increase profit margins across a wide range of applications, including premium and high-volume direct mail, books, catalogs, and magazines.

With the higher web speed of 436 ft/min (66% faster than the ProStream 1000), the ProStream 1800 can produce up to 114,245 letter images or 11,300 B2 sheets per hour while maintaining superior print quality. This allows print service providers to have the confidence to handle higher volumes of work for jobs today, and going forward.

The ProStream 1800 can achieve a very high level of print quality across a broad range of media, including standard offset coated, uncoated, and inkjet optimized papers from 40gsm to 300gsm. Calendars, posters, and point of sale applications can be printed with ease, with the ability to print up to 22" wide and up to 60" long (556mm wide and 1,524mm long). The ProStream 1800 eliminates the need to stop production to switch between different format lengths to ensure a seamless changeover—providing additional flexibility and ease-of-use for operators.

The air floatation drying system of the ProStream 1800 dries all jobs evenly, to effectively print on a wide range of paper without compromising the high standards of the finished output. By not coming into contact with the paper, the system protects the print image to ensure an optimal result and to preserve the gloss and paper surface. Artificial intelligence linked to a sensor continuously makes adjustments to the drying system during the print run to ensure the best quality. As a bonus, it also maintains the optimal web temperature, reducing energy consumption.

The ProStream 1800 uses native 1,200dpi Piezo Drop-on-Demand print heads and proprietary polymer pigment inks with Canon ColorGrip conditioning fluid to ensure color consistency. Canon's optional Inline Quality Control, a high-performance camera system, also provides automatic print quality assurance, so operators can spend less time on quality control.

The successful ProStream 1000 remains available and existing customers can easily upgrade to the ProStream 1800 if more volume is required, allowing them to quickly adapt to changing market dynamics while maintaining high quality and speed, and supporting a variety of media.

Francis McMahon, Executive Vice President, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, Inc., said, "At Canon Solutions America, we share our customers' passion for print and understand that, as their businesses must adapt to changing market requirements, our technology needs to evolve, too. With the launch of the new ProStream 1800, we can support customers who are looking to grow their production volumes without compromising quality or speed." The new press marks an extension of the successful ProStream technology that was launched in 2017.

The new ProStream 1800 can be seen in action at the Customer Innovation Center in Boca Raton, Florida, or by requesting a virtual demonstration. Contact Canon Solutions America at 877-623-4969 for more information.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Availability and other specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

