Canon U.S.A. Congratulates Copyfree Document Imaging & Solutions on 40 Years of Success in Service and Customer Support

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the success of an authorized dealer, Canon U.S.A., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to congratulate Copyfree Document Imaging & Solutions for accomplishing 40 years of excellence in service and customer support. Copyfree has established itself in the Southern California area as an exemplary Canon authorized dealer as a result of the innovative line of products it offers and the company's commitment to its customers.

President and founder, Steve Wei, began his career in the industry as an engineer with Canon Inc. in Japan, which is where he acquired the service-first philosophies that he took with him when he founded Copyfree in 1979. Today, Copyfree is a second generation family-owned business with a retained focus on service excellence. "Canon has proven to be a technology leader in the industry decade after decade, which is why we made the choice to be Canon-only for the last 20 years. We believe we've done the thinking on behalf of our customers and have chosen outstanding technology for them," said Steve. "Focusing on only this outstanding manufacturer has been a key ingredient in allowing us to provide the quick response that our customers have come to expect. With so much competition in Southern California, being a single-line Canon authorized dealer has been our differentiation in the market."

Over its 40 years, Copyfree has undergone industry and generational changes, including the switch from the analog to the digital age, a concentration on managed print services, and an introduction of comprehensive software solutions. Copyfree believes its success during this transition is due to its rising second generation, which allowed the company to bridge the technology gap and develop an internal infrastructure to flex with the current marketplace. With an emphasis on the customer experience and understanding client service, this generation of Copyfree professionals are able to recognize where the industry is heading, and plan to continue focusing on the company's loyalty to its customers in order to help them smoothly navigate through the constantly evolving office environment. "Simply put, we care and it shows, and this is a key reason why we've had clients, some of which have been with us for the last four decades," said Queena Wei, vice president of business development.

"We are committed to shaping our business around the customer experience, aligning with the similar holistic approach that Canon emphasizes in its corporate messaging and philosophy," said Roger Wei, vice president of operations. "Our company's strong focus on technical service and personal attention is what stands out to our customers, and we plan to continue to strategically offer our customers the outstanding solutions to meet a variety of market and customer needs. We're a continuously evolving company that understands how important it is to change at the pace that technology changes at."

Recognized by Canon as one of its top dealers in the western region, Copyfree offers its customers a range of products and services that cover all aspects of the document life cycle, from desktop to wide format to production solutions. As the company continues to help its customers transition into the fast-growing environment of digital document management, Copyfree combines its service excellence with Canon's outstanding technology.

"In order to thrive in this industry it is imperative for companies to pay attention to the fine details and always put the customer first, skills in which Copyfree has mastered over the years," Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We congratulate Copyfree on its 40 years of success and look forward to working alongside the company as it continues on its path towards innovation and growth."

For more information on Copyfree, please visit https://www.copyfree.com/ .

About Copyfree Document Imaging & Solutions

Copyfree Document Imaging & Solutions is a full-line Canon authorized independent dealer providing office technology solutions to help businesses improve workflow efficiency and control document costs. By utilizing advanced printing hardware, integrated software and enterprise cost control solutions, each managed print strategy is uniquely tailored to meet the ever-changing needs of any size business. Copyfree's innovative print management system includes print assessment services, fleet optimization and workflow restructuring. Since 1979, Copyfree has established itself as a single-line Canon authorized dealership in Southern California, and over the last 40 years, Copyfree has been committed to delivering quality products and excellent service to create the best-in-class customer experience.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

