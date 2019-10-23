Canon U.S.A. Congratulates LDI Color ToolBox on its 20th Anniversary

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the importance and value of maintaining strong relationships with its authorized dealers, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, congratulates LDI Color ToolBox on its twentieth year in business. Serving more than 10,000 clients across North America with direct service and support operations in the Greater New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Southern California, LDI integrates innovative workflow solutions with core disciplines in Multifunction Products, Desktop Print, Production Print, Color Graphics, Document Management, Managed Network Services and Pro AV.

"As one of the leading, independent partners of Canon for the last two decades, and a member of Canon's Advanced Partner Program, we wish LDI a happy twentieth anniversary and look forward to working with them for many years to come," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "LDI has spent twenty years dedicated to its customers and Canon looks forward to supporting their efforts in providing its clients with innovative solutions that increase productivity, profitability and convenience in today's changing work environments."

LDI offers an array of Canon SMB and Enterprise Solutions. "LDI attributes much of its success in the past 20 years to the people in our organization and the strategic partners that we represent," said Jerry Blaine, president and CEO, LDI Color ToolBox. "Canon has been a wonderful partner and has enabled us to represent the best products that the industry has to offer, most notably in the area of workflow, color graphics and production print."

