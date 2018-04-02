Canon U.S.A. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award

"Our company is one that truly practices what we preach in terms of providing environmentally conscious, energy-efficient products to our customers," said Seymour Liebman, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel, Canon U.S.A. "Canon pays special attention to the impact that its products have on the planet that we inhabit and how we can make eco-friendly decisions for the betterment of us all, all of which is reflected in our corporate philosophy of Kyosei. We thank ENERGY STAR for their continued work and for this tremendous honor that they have presented to Canon."

Canon has been an ENERGY STAR partner for over 20 years and offers nearly 200 ENERGY STAR certified products that incorporate advanced energy-efficient technologies, without compromising features or performance. This is the first time that Canon U.S.A. has received the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award. Canon U.S.A. has previously received Partner of the Year - Product Brand Owner Awards (2010, 2016 and 2017), as well as Excellence Awards for ENERGY STAR Promotion (2011) and Product Labeling (1996, 1997, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2008).

"The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions," said Bill Wehrum, EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation.

The 2018 Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Awards are bestowed upon companies and other organizations demonstrating continued leadership in energy efficiency and commitment to the ENERGY STAR program. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations – representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

