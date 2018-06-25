Canon U.S.A. Educates Schools to Help Pave the Pathway to Digital Transformation at ISTE 2018

Canon aims to help schools Create, Secure, Collaborate and Sustain by implementing technology solutions and adopting workflow management systems that can foster responsible printing and help streamline education business processes, while providing tools that promote creativity.

Solutions to Create, Secure, Collaborate and Sustain

At the show, Canon encourages educators to evolve their workflows through a demonstration of Intelligent Grading Solution (IGS) IGS PRO, a test grading and analytics cloud-based software. The current IGS system provides educators with the flexibility to create and grade exams, and then generate detailed, analytical reports from an imageRUNNER ADVANCE system. Additional features now available through IGS PRO software include the ability to utilize a web-based portal, incorporate math questions on answer sheets, review exceptions and adjust test data accordingly, export grade data into popular learning management systems,1 and more. Canon solutions' native and integrated applications can connect with major cloud-based systems such as Google for Education2.

Learn with Canon

Providing students with an engaging learning environment that encourages creativity is an important component to a student's success. Canon invites all educators to an exhibit to learn how a PIXMA G3200 MegaTank All-in-One printer, in collaboration with a Silhouette America digital fabricator and software, can create 3D educational models utilizing 2D prints. The Canon USA-Silhouette America collaboration will include a library of 250 Canon Creative Park crafts that are processed to work with the Silhouette fabricator after being printed on the Canon printer so that students can immediately immerse themselves into the assembly of fun learning crafts. The solution provides a fast method for producing 3D crafts when compared to traditional 3D printers, has applicability to STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art & Math) curriculum and has been validated by educators as an effective pedagogical tool for teaching design, assembly and spatial rendering.

Canon U.S.A. has been a proud Corporate Member of ISTE for years. By building relationships with education leaders and supporting the mission that sets standards for K-12 schools, Canon can help educators re-engineer their schools and classrooms for work in the digital age of learning.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

Neither Canon Inc. nor Canon U.S.A., Inc. represents or warrant any third-party product or feature referenced hereunder.

1Learning management systems must be purchased separately from applicable dealers.

2Subscription to a third party cloud service required. Subject to third party cloud service providers terms and conditions.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-usa-educates-schools-to-help-pave-the-pathway-to-digital-transformation-at-iste-2018-300671523.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

