Canon U.S.A. Emerges as 2018 Market Share Leader for Advancements in Digital Imaging Solutions

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continually providing customers with solutions to help equip them for advancement in a time of digital transformation, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, emerges as the market leader in all U.S. A3 Copier/MFP segments, according to the IDC U.S. Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2018 Q4. Canon continues to be the only manufacturer to place in the top three in every U.S. market segment analyzed in IDC's tracker in both A3 and A4 markets, across both monochrome and color.

"These market leadership positions are a reflection of our commitment to developing advanced digital imaging solutions that meet our customer needs," says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "We are proud of the achievement and plan to continue showcasing Canon's role as a leader in the years to come."

Canon emerged as a market leader in the following segments: 2018 Total U.S. A3 Copier/MFP (Monochrome and Color), 2018 Total U.S. A3 Copier/MFP (Monochrome) and 2018 Total U.S. A3 Copier/MFP (Color). Canon's evolving imageRUNNER ADVANCE color and monochrome solutions incorporate an array of security features and support cloud connectivity.

In addition, the horizontal- and vertical-specific workflow options built around NT-ware's uniFLOW, Kofax's eCopy ShareScan, and Therefore™ can provide end users the ability to deploy each solution in a variety of configurations ranging from independent installs for smaller businesses to large, integrated solutions crafted to meet the needs of specific enterprises.

Canon's strategic relationships with Box™ and mxHero* also help to bring about new opportunities, changing the way users store, manage, share and collaborate through the cloud with email, paper and digital content.

The Company's growth in the monochrome, color, and monochrome and color categories allows the company to stand out amongst its competitors and highlight Canon's advancements from 2018, paving a way for continued success throughout 2019.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018 and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019.

