Canon U.S.A. Helps Bridge the Document Workflow Divide between the Corporate Office and the Home Office

With this in mind, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is expanding its product offering with a new desktop printer and multifunction printer (MFP) line to support hybrid and remote working environments. The imageCLASS X Series consists of a color printer and MFP printing at speeds of up to 28ppm (pages-per-minute), and a black-and-white printer and MFP printing at speeds of up to 40ppm. Due to their small footprint, rich feature set, competitive price points, and tight integration with certain Canon office solutions, these models are designed for users in a variety of work environments, such as the corporate office, the home office, or a combination of both.

With optional uniFLOW Online, supported on all imageCLASS X models, organizations and administrators can benefit from enhanced security features, detailed reporting, and comprehensive tracking and management for potential cost savings. The end result—a print and scan infrastructure that's flexible, incorporates security features, and is built for today's work environment.

The similar ease of operation of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX multifunction printers in the office, as well as the desktop imageCLASS X models at home, can allow for a smooth transition between the two work environments. Both imageCLASS X and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX models support the Canon PRINT Business app*, allowing users to perform many functions simply and conveniently from their compatible smartphone.

"While the workplace evolves, Canon continues to support its customers in their digital transformation initiatives by preparing them for a blended work environment," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Canon is dedicated to developing solutions that align with current customer and market needs, and these new solutions, which are designed to support new ways of working, serve as a prime example of that commitment."

Availability:

The imageCLASS X Series is comprised of the Color imageCLASS X MF1127C (MSRP: $1,595.00), Color imageCLASS X LBP1127C (MSRP: $1,295.00), imageCLASS X MF1238 (MSRP: $1,195.00) and imageCLASS X LBP1238 (MSRP: $599.00). These models are available now through Authorized Canon Dealers.

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1Gartner, Forecast Analysis: Remote Workers Forecast, Worldwide, August.

Specifications and availability dates subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by dealers and may vary.

*For more information, including compatibility, please visit https://www.usa.canon.com/mobile-app.

