Canon U.S.A., Inc. Announces Availability of imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4800 Series

The series – consisting of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4845i/ 4835i/ 4825i models – replaces the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4745i/ 4735i/ 4725i models. Along with optional integrated solutions such as uniFLOW Online , the new series can assist in enabling and supporting customers' digital transformation initiatives, and help improve document workflows, while providing cost management and control features.

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4800 series is designed for organizations of all sizes that require a productive, reliable, feature-rich, and easy-to-use monochrome multifunction printer. The series offers print speeds up to 45/35/25 pages-per-minute (LTR/LGL/LTRR) with exceptional scan speeds of up to 270 images-per-minute (300 dpi, BW/Color, Duplex.) Additional security features on these models include standard support for Trusted Platform Module 2.0, which leverages updated encryption technology.

Key enhancements include a solid-state drive, which not only provides quicker device start-up times than the traditional hard disk drive (HDD), but is also more resistant to shock and vibrations, helping to increase uptime by extending expected time before failure and helping to minimize the need for costly replacements. In addition, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4800 series offers more functional toner compared to its predecessor, enhancing smother gradation and high-quality gray characters than previous models.

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4800 Series adds to Canon's award winning A3 product line. Canon earned the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022-24 Most Reliable A3 Brand Award as well as the BLI 2022 A3 Line of the Year Award, both from Keypoint Intelligence.

"We are continually looking for ways to assist customers in their digital transformation efforts and we feel that the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4800 Series will be an asset in those goals with its cloud-ready abilities and print-and-scan capabilities," said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4845i / 4825i models are now available for ordering. The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4835i model will be available next month. For more information, please visit usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Many variables can impact the security of a customer's device and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of its features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.