Canon U.S.A., Inc. Announces New End-to-End Large Format Solutions

Integrating optional finishing and scanning solutions, ColorWave and PlotWave printers offer a solution that makes the automated production of large format prints easier than ever. With a range of fully compatible stackers and folders, any printer in the series can be configured to meet specific requirements and easily produce finished documents—all in one printer.

Also compatible with both series are compact single footprint scanning solutions—the optional Scanner Express IV, which can be integrated on top of the PlotWave and ColorWave printers for simple walk-up prints, copies or scans.

From corporate workspaces to copy shops and production environments, these printers are designed to be sustainable, compact and ergonomic solutions to fit most environments, as well as operate quietly to help minimize distractions.

Technology You Can Trust

From R&D departments printing confidential prototypes to building sites printing classified plans, it is imperative organizations are equipped with solutions that meet high security standards, which this updated portfolio offers.

With a new set of security features, the new ColorWave and PlotWave printer series offers safer submission to protect data and user credentials when sending files to the printer. It provides safer storage, helping to protect print data from theft or accidental data leakage; authorization to restrict access to confidential files, and hack prevention which helps limit access to the printer's files to only authorized members of the organization. Whether print data is in submission, storage, or being authorized, the new set of security features can help keep it secure.

Intuitive and User Friendly

The intuitive new ColorWave and PlotWave interface is easy to use and can be easily operated by novice or trained users.

Using ClearConnect software, the printers provide a streamlined workflow for any individual print job or complex multi-file document set. By providing active operator warnings and accurate print previews, the software enables users to make necessary corrections before hitting print, plus files can be submitted to print with ease from almost any location or device.

The POWERsync controller allows any of the ColorWave and PlotWave series to be easily integrated into a network running uniFLOW technology for secure printing and accounting.

Designed to save time and speed up the design process, Publisher Select, part of the ClearConnect software suite, helps eliminate misprints and wasted materials with a "what you see is what you print" preview on a user's computer. Improving productivity, the software offers dual printer support for a range of Canon's large format printers and has the functionality to assign specialized media templates to print jobs or individual files within a multi-file print job.

"With our long heritage in the large format printing market, Canon is dedicated to continuously developing innovative technology to support our customers' evolving needs and enabling them to confidently print their concepts and designs in high quality," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "With an end-to-end solution, which integrates scanning, printing and finishing, and with enhanced ease of use and improved security features, we are helping to provide our customers with the perfect all-in-one solution."

For more information on the new ColorWave and PlotWave devices or to request a demo, please visit csa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Availability and other specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

