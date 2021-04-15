Canon U.S.A., Inc. Announces New Executive Appointments

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce new executive appointments and promotions, effective April 1, 2021. These new appointments represent Canon's commitment to elevating its leaders and placing them in positions to succeed as well as further solidifying Canon's position as a leader in digital imaging solutions.

"It is my great privilege to announce these new appointments of these Canon employees," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief executive officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "These dedicated individuals have epitomized valuable leadership and expertise in helping Canon to cement and maintain its status as a leader in the digital imaging solutions industry. I appreciate their committed service and accomplishments and wish them all the best with their new roles."

Canon U.S.A., Inc. Executive Appointments for April 1, 2021 include:

Shinya Fukuda has been promoted to vice president and general manager, Corporate Planning

has been promoted to vice president and general manager, Corporate Planning Yukinari Kaneta has been promoted to vice president and general manager, Corporate IT

has been promoted to vice president and general manager, Corporate IT Isao Kobayashi has been promoted to vice president and general manager, the Imaging Technologies and Communications Group

has been promoted to vice president and general manager, the Imaging Technologies and Communications Group Amy Newman has been promoted to vice president and general manager, General Affairs and Procurement

has been promoted to vice president and general manager, General Affairs and Procurement Marie Abbondondolo has been promoted to vice president, Audit, Credit and Risk

has been promoted to vice president, Audit, Credit and Risk Brian Mahar has been promoted to vice president, the Imaging Technologies and Communications Group

