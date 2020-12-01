Canon U.S.A., Inc., Announces New Feeding Accessory and Fiery-powered Controllers for the imagePRESS C910 Series

Versatile and reliable, the new Multi Drawer Paper Deck-D1 feeding accessory combines enhanced air separation technology and optimum roller pressure with the ability to add stocks up to 130 pounds, as well as cover synthetic media, and specialty stocks including envelopes 1 to any tray. In a deadline driven world, this new feeding option can help provide customers with increased productivity on heavy and coated stocks, as well as fast switching between trays when printing multiple and/or complex jobs. Since offering new lucrative, high margin work is more important than ever before, with the ability to attach the POD Deck Lite XL and/or Stack Bypass 2 directly to the new Multi Drawer Paper Deck-D1, these enhancements can help users expand offerings through their ability to feed and auto duplex long sheet six-panel brochures, book covers, signage/posters and other print applications up to 30 inches in length.

Delivering high-quality color and ways to optimize production, reliability, and security features, the new Canon imagePRESS Server H350 V2 and imagePRESS Server G250 V2 for imagePRESS C910 Series (C910/C810/C710/C710CA) can help provide commercial printers and in-plant printing departments with increased performance, automated production printing and consistent color capabilities. imagePRESS Servers powered by EFI Fiery® technology are feature-rich digital front ends that can drive a range of Canon's digital presses and printers. Powered on the latest Fiery FS400 system software, these new controllers are equipped to deliver performance-boosting features to help provide customers with higher efficiency and outstanding image quality.

"The Canon imagePRESS C910 Series creates exciting, new opportunities for customers," said John Henze, vice president of sales and marketing, EFI Fiery. "The new imagePRESS Servers for this series leverage Fiery FS400 system software – our most powerful digital front end system. This gives users more automation, improved image quality controls and faster performance to help ensure they have the absolute best production experience."

The H350 V2 optional Graphic Arts Pro Package3 and G250 V2 optional ColorRight4 Package provide users with powerful color and image quality tools, including Fiery ImageViewer, Fiery Spot Pro, Fiery Image Enhance Visual Editor, Postflight Report, and Control Bar/Control Bar Builder. Print service providers using H350 V2 or G250 V2 controllers can also leverage Fiery FreeForm technology to produce personalized content with Fiery FreeForm Create. Additional extended capabilities these controllers can provide for in-depth quality and production control include new features like Adobe PDF Print Engine (APPE) v54, Job Master5, security profiles, and increased performance and responsiveness through Command WorkStation.

"To help our customers meet increased demands within production print, we are pleased to offer a range of new capabilities which are designed to streamline productivity and efficiency," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "These new offerings reflect Canon's commitment to developing solutions that can support our customers as they continue innovating and driving business opportunities."

Availability:

The optional Multi Drawer Paper Deck-D1 (with related accessories) and optional imagePRESS Server H350 V2 & G250 V2 are available to order on December 1, 2020 through Canon U.S.A., Inc., authorized dealers.

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Optional envelope attachment kit required.

2 Optional Paper Deck Connection Kit-A1 required.

3 Option on the imagePRESS Server H350 V2.

4 Option on the imagePRESS Server G250 V2.

5 Optional license required.

Specifications and availability dates subject to change without notice. Please see www.usa.canon.com for compatibility information. Neither Canon Inc. nor Canon U.S.A., Inc. represents or warrants any third-party product or feature referenced hereunder.

