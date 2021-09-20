Canon U.S.A. Inc. Helps Empower Aspiring Photojournalists through its Support of the Eddie Adams Workshop

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its commitment to foster young talent through the power of technology, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced its participation as a lead supporter of the esteemed Eddie Adams Workshop. The workshop is an annual program that offers a unique learning environment for young photojournalists while honoring the legacy of photographer and photojournalist Eddie Adams. This collaboration further cements Canon's support of photojournalists while enabling future generations of storytellers to continue to learn and grow through the power of photography.

Since its inception in 1988, the Eddie Adams Workshop has helped shape the future of photojournalism by investing in students based on their demonstrated skills. The workshop, which is also known as "Barnstorm" due to its location at a rustic upstate New York farm, continues to be the only tuition-free forum of its kind, inviting 100 students specially selected from around the world based on the quality of their craft. Many alumni of the program have been awarded the industry's most prestigious accolades including Pulitzer Prizes, World Press Photo awards, ICP Infinity Awards and many more.

"It is a true honor to support such a prestigious program like the Eddie Adams Workshop that empowers such enormous talent in the photojournalism and photography space," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A.'s Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. "Through the collaboration with Canon, the Eddie Adams Workshop gives budding photojournalists and photographers the opportunity to try a wide range of Canon professional cameras, lenses and accessories. This exposure to Canon's superb digital imaging technology, along with the program's unparalleled history of nurturing talent, exchanging ideas and building relationships, truly represents the embodiment of what our company stands for—an unwavering dedication to help people tap into their creativity to reach new heights of their potential."

During the workshop, students are divided into teams and paired with a mentor photographer as well as an editor and researcher to offer assistance on their assignments. Each day consists of hands-on activities including shooting and editing content, combined with presentations led by renowned photographers, who discuss their personal experiences and careers.

In addition to supporting the Eddie Adams Workshop, Canon will provide a prize of top-of-the-line professional Canon equipment suited for today's working photojournalist for a contest administered by the Eddie Adams Workshop.

The devotion of alumni is infinite with more than 40 former students returning to assist in the evolution of the Eddie Adams workshop in leadership, mentorship and speaker positions. They bring with them countless lessons learned in the field, sharing not only their photographs but also their process with students at the workshop. Industry changes are reflected in real time by innovators themselves.

The annual workshop honors and celebrates the legacy of Eddie Adams (June 12, 1933 – September 19, 2004), an accomplished photographer who spent years in the United States Marine Corps serving in the Korean War as a combat photographer. Throughout his noble career, he worked alongside military personnel to uncover and document important news stories from around the world. To acknowledge and honor young photographers in the same space, Adams designated one spot specifically for a military photographer during the second Eddie Adams Workshop in 1989. Furthermore, to help lead the annual workshop over the past 30 years, members of every branch of the U.S. military have attended or volunteered at the workshop.

"We are so excited to bring Canon on as a lead supporter of this workshop. We are honored to partner with such a dedicated leader in the digital imaging technology space and one that believes so strongly in empowering today's storytellers," said Mirjam Evers, Executive Director, Eddie Adams Workshop. "Canon brings a new energy and invaluable knowledge to our program and we are so excited for the collaborations that lie ahead."

About Barnstorm: The Eddie Adams Workshop:

For more than 30 years, the purpose of the Eddie Adams Workshop is to create a forum where the exchange of ideas, techniques, and philosophies can be shared between both established members and newcomers of the profession of picture journalism. The workshop is a tuition-free, invitation-only event. Attendees are portfolio-selected by the Eddie Adams Workshop Board of Directors. For more information, please visit www.eddieadamsworkshop.org.

