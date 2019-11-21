Canon U.S.A., Inc. Introduces new imageFORMULA R40 Office Document Scanner

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to help increase productivity and organization in the office, or even at home, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the new easy-to-use imageFORMULA R40 document scanner. This scanner allows users to quickly and intelligently process documents and other media into searchable digital files using powerful, bundled software.

"The imageFORMULA R40 scanner meets a customer need for a reliable and flexible scanning device," said Shinichi Yoshida executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "This delivers a simple, yet powerful and broadly compatible, document scanner in an inexpensive package, built with Canon's quality and company value to help customers boost their productivity, organization and collaboration."

Ideal for office use in areas such as accounting, legal services and education, or even for the home, the imageFORMULA R40 scanner is great for desktop use and is easy to install using the included USB cable. For added usability, it can scan both sides of a document in color at the same time, and the automatic feeder will hold up to 60 sheets, helping to eliminate the need to manually feed papers one by one. Through its one-click scanning feature, the imageFORMULA R40 makes it simple to scan receipts, contracts, photos, business cards, and almost any other document at speeds of up to 40 pages per minute. Users can even program shortcuts on their scanner to simplify repetitive scan tasks.

The scanner can help users quickly and intelligently process their documents and other media, and assist them in getting organized. Working with both Windows® and Mac® operating systems through the included TWAIN driver, this device is compatible with many third-party software applications. The imageFORMULA R40 scanner also includes Canon's easy-to-use CaptureOnTouch scanning software for Windows® and Mac®, as well as a free license for Readiris PDF and OCR software and Cardiris business card software, allowing users to scan and convert documents into almost any digital format including PDF and JPG. Additionally, customers can use their imageFORMULA R40 device to conveniently scan documents directly into third-party cloud services* including Google Drive, QuickBooks Online, Dropbox, OneDrive and SharePoint.

The imageFORMULA R40 scanner includes a one-year limited warranty for advanced exchange service via Canon's U.S.-based service and support. In the unlikely event that the product is in need of a repair, Canon will send a replacement scanner in advance of receiving the old device. Extended warranty options are also available for purchase to help maximize uptime throughout the product life.

Availability:

The Canon imageFORMULA R40 office document scanner is now available for purchase through major retailers.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* Subscription to a third-party cloud service required. Subject to third-party cloud service provider's terms and conditions.

Specifications and availability subject to change without notice.

