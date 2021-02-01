Canon U.S.A., Inc., Introduces New imagePRESS Lite C170 Color Multifunction Printer

The company implements its expertise in color imaging into the imagePRESS Lite C170 printer through technologies such as the R-VCSEL Imaging Laser, Multi D.A.T., and Translucent CV Toner. Paramount in the imagePRESS C910 and C10010VP series, these technologies can help users produce vibrant images with minimal effort. Reflecting the company's commitment to sustainability, Canon also implements environmentally conscious features into this device as seen through its ENERGY STAR® certification, as well as EPEAT Gold and low Typical Electricity Consumption (TEC) ratings.

The imagePRESS Lite C170 and imagePRESS Lite C165 models are designed with many of the same platform elements as the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX office multifunction printer (MFP) line of products, including features built to help streamline efficiency for in-house copy, print, and scan operations in many environments such as real estate offices, legal departments, faith-based groups, and nonprofit organizations. All models in the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX and imagePRESS Lite families utilize a common source code for firmware development. This Unified Firmware Platform (UFP) allows for version upgrades to existing models in the same generation. UFP allows for an increased value proposition of the device over time with feature improvements, as well as consistency across models. Due to their MEAP (Multifunctional Embedded Application Platform) compatibility, the imagePRESS Lite C170 Series has the ability to integrate with many Canon and third party solutions, including the award-winning uniFLOW Online cloud output management solution.

Offering users the opportunity to work with a broader scope of media which helps bring print to life, this new light production printer is equipped standard to print on stocks up to 350gsm, as well as includes the ability to print on long sheets up to 51.2 inches with optional accessories. Designed to help users meet fast turnaround times and deadlines, the imagePRESS Lite C170 is built with fast print speeds, allowing users to print up to 70 letter pages per minute (ppm) in color, and 80 letter ppm in black and white.

"We have had tremendous success with the imagePRESS Lite C165 as our customers appreciate the print quality and efficiency this solution offers," said Patrick Flesch, president, Gordon Flesch Company. "As one of the largest Canon dealers, the Gordon Flesch Company looks forward to adding the imagePRESS Lite C170 to its portfolio and providing customers with a product that is designed specifically to help them meet their business needs through an array of high-quality features."

The imagePRESS Lite C170 Series can also be connected to the new Canon imagePRESS Server M10 V2 and L30 V2 controllers, powered by EFI Fiery® technology, to provide the tools that can help users increase performance, preserve corporate branding, and create high quality complex documents.

Like the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX models, the imagePRESS Lite C170 Series offers security features designed to help users safeguard sensitive information1, and assist in the user's regulatory compliance efforts2 in high-end office and light production environments. Once activated, the McAfee Embedded Control feature helps block the execution of unauthorized applications through intelligent whitelisting3.

"At Canon, we are committed to delivering solutions that are equipped to support a variety of uses and help our customers meet everyday business and customer demands," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Built with efficiency, ease, quality and control in mind, the imagePRESS Lite C170 color multifunction printer is an outstanding solution to support users as they look to enhance their internal creativity and printing capabilities."

The imagePRESS Lite C170 color digital printer is currently scheduled to be available through Canon authorized dealers for purchase in February 2021.

