Canon U.S.A. Introduces Its First Two 8K Broadcast Lenses

"8K broadcasting equipment is the newest frontier for covering sporting events and documentary productions around the globe," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Through the addition of our first 8K broadcast lenses, Canon is cementing our position on the cutting edge of the latest ultra-high resolution digital imaging solutions."

UHD-DIGISUPER 51 8K Lens

The UHD-DIGISUPER 51 8K field zoom lens provides high-quality optical performance for 8K broadcast cameras from the center to the periphery of the screen. The lens is built with the world's highest1 51x zoom, as well as the world's longest1 focal range from the wide-angle end of 15.5mm to the telephoto end of 790mm. In addition, the lens also features a built-in 1.5x extender that increases the maximum focal length to 1185mm. With the ability to realize high magnification, this lens provides users the same operability as a conventional 2/3-inch HDTV or 4K field zoom lens, allowing them to switch to 8K video shooting and production without changing the shooting style.

7x10.7 KAS S 8K Lens

Featuring a 7x zoom that covers a focal range of 10.7-75mm, the new 7x10.7 KAS S is ideal for a variety of broadcasting applications. From the center of the screen to the corners of the periphery, this lens has the resolution and contrast compatible with 8K broadcast cameras, while also having the same operability as a conventional 2/3-inch HDTV or 4K portable zoom lens. The 7x10.7 KAS S is equipped with key features designed to provide customers with a high-quality, user-friendly experience, including the mobility required for on-the-move shooting.

1.25-Inch Image Format Size for 8K UHD Live Television

The early experimental 8K UHD live television coverages of sporting events proved critical to determining the image format size that could deliver the essential depth of field while also ensuring an individual image sensor photosite size that could sustain 8K MTF, adequate dynamic range, and luma signal to noise.

A 1.25-inch image format size balances those imaging parameters in tri-sensor cameras for 8K UHD live television. The 1.25-inch image format has a diagonal of 18.5mm as compared to the smaller 11.0mm of the 2/3-inch format and the larger 28.2mm of the Super 35mm format.

The 7x10.7 KAS S will be available by special order beginning in January 2020, and the UHD-DIGISUPER 51 will be available by special order beginning in May 2020. For interest or inquiry about either lens please contact your local Canon representative. To learn more about Canon broadcast lenses, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 In a field zoom lens for 8K broadcast cameras with a 1.25-inch sensor. As of November 6, 2019. Canon research.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

