Canon U.S.A. Introduces New Line Of Cable ID Printers With Outstanding Performance And Flexibility

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of a new line of Cable ID Printers – the MK2600 and MK1500. Both of the Cable ID Printers print onto a wide range of media and feature thermal printing durability, tactile keyboards, and highly visible backlit LCD displays. Canon is introducing these cable printers to assist the workflow of businesses across a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, data centers, server rooms, internet and telecommunications, system integration, and construction.

High Printing Speed, Resolution and Accuracy

The Canon MK2600 and MK1500 can print up to 40mm and 25mm per second, respectively, and both printers support print resolution of 300dpi. Three selectable print speeds provide users with the ability to adjust speed based on field requirements. For accurate print results, the MK2600 provides print length adjustment in steps of 0.01 percent, giving precise pitch control.

Flexible Operation Improves Productivity

The MK2600 and MK1500 printers support automatic full or half cut of print media with user-adjustable depth and cutting speed, providing convenience and a quality finish. Various print patterns, such as framing and selective character orientation, are also available. A full-size keyboard provides enhanced ease-of-use and the ability to quickly and accurately complete projects. Additionally, both printers can be set to perform consecutive printing of the same text on every segment and serial printing. Serial printing allows for numbers to be printed in automatic increments as segments are completed.

Wide Range of Print Media Supported

With the availability of a wide range of media cassettes and attachments, the MK2600 and MK1500 printers provide excellent support for a variety of print media. The machines can print on "generic" media that will help to bring down the costs associated with projects. This support allows users to print on materials such as commercially available soft PVC tubes or heat shrink tubes, label tapes, wrap around tapes, 4mm ID strips and plates.

PC Connectivity through PC Connection Kit

The PC Connectivity support of the MK2600 printer enhances productivity and workflow by allowing users to manage large quantities of data on personal computers. Furthermore, the PC Connection Kit is compatible with CSV-format files in addition to the existing original file format. This feature can help to reduce print time out in the field.

Price & Availability

The Canon MK2600 and MK1500 Cable ID Printers are both scheduled to be available in mid-September for a suggested retail price of $2,125.00 and $1,225.00, respectively*. For more information, please visit usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Availability, pricing and specifications are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

