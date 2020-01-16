Canon U.S.A. is Again Awarded a Contract with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR)

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of its high-quality products and advanced security features, Canon U.S.A., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce the company has been awarded a new contract with the State of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). This contract, # DIR-CPO-4437, covers Canon's full line of imageRUNNER ADVANCE, imageCLASS, imageFORMULA, imagePRESS and varioPRINT solutions and services.

The Texas DIR contract provides state and local government entities, as well as educational institutions in Texas and outside of Texas, with fast, cost-effective means to procure solutions from leading vendors. This contract leverages the buying power of the State of Texas and delivers access to hundreds of products and services at volume pricing. Although the DIR-CPO-4437 is held through Canon U.S.A., the company's network of authorized dealers provide the sales and services.

With the increased threat of cyberattacks that target sensitive information, securing data is more important than ever before. The Texas DIR contract was awarded to Canon due, in part, to the comprehensive security capabilities and features of Canon's devices and software solutions. This technology can equip Texas state government, education and local government entities with the tools needed to help secure information, protect against threats, comply with security policies and integrate with network activity monitoring designed to help the customer quickly identify and address suspicious activity.

"Receiving a contract from the Texas Department of Information Resources is a great accomplishment for Canon as it highlights the company's successful robust product portfolio and pricing," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Covering an array of the company's high-quality, efficient solutions, from enterprise-level to software services and solutions, this contract showcases our dedication to innovation across a diverse amount of solutions and advanced security features."

About Texas DIR

The Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) is to provide technology leadership, solutions, and value to Texas state government, education, and local government entities to enable and facilitate the fulfillment of their core missions.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

