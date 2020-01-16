Canon U.S.A. is Awarded NASPO ValuePoint Copiers & Managed Services State Contract for All Six Product Categories

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging in the Managed Print Services industry, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce the company has been awarded the NASPO ValuePoint Copiers & Managed Services #140595 state contract for all product categories: A3 and A4 MFPs, production equipment, single function printers, wide and large format equipment, and scanners. Canon has once again been awarded the contract as a result of the company's efforts managing document output challenges in today's ever-changing office environment as seen through its high-quality solutions, robust product portfolio and pricing.

"NASPO ValuePoint is excited to have made awards on the third iteration of the Copier & Managed Print Services Contract," said Bart Lemmon, supplier development director, NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint. "The new agreement has expanded the scope beyond just copiers and printers to meet the complex office equipment needs of the states and their users. With the expanded scope and breadth of offerings, we expect to see an increase in participating states that adopt these ValuePoint contracts."

NASPO ValuePoint state contracts acknowledge solutions that streamline workflow and efficiency for customers and offer the states and local communities the best value technology products and services users can benefit from. Canon received the NASPO ValuePoint Copiers & Managed Services state contract in all product categories, which highlights an array of Canon's solutions that range from small business to enterprise level, production print to large format, and software solutions including uniFLOW, Therefore™ and PRISMA. While the contract is held through Canon U.S.A., sales and services are provided through the company's nationwide network of participating authorized dealers.

Canon Managed Print Services (MPS) integrates the office print environment with IT and business process optimization strategies to provide more comprehensive business solutions. Delivered together with mail, centralized print and scanning centers, Canon's MPS provides customers with a number of benefits including enhanced security, improved business process through digital workflow, centralized management of the document output environment and more uniform, cost effective solutions.

"The office environment has been changing over the past decade, but through software and print technology advances and a managed enterprise-wide approach to delivering print services, Canon is able to provide a new level of efficiency for our customers," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We are proud to be awarded the NASPO ValuePoint Copiers & Managed Services state contract in all six product groups as it reflects the type of high-quality, sustainable products we deliver to our customers across a variety of markets."

About NASPO

NASPO ValuePoint is a cooperative purchasing program facilitating public procurement solicitations and agreements using a lead-state model. We are a non-profit organization dedicated to providing State Chief Procurement Officers with the support and procurement resources they need.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

