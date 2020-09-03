Canon U.S.A. Offers New Solution to Help Organizations with Control and Tracking Documents that are Scanned to Email

When documents are scanned to email at the compatible MFP by users utilizing the device-native Universal Send functionality, uniFLOW, or Authorized Send, it is first routed with encryption to mxHero's Secure Scan-to-Email service. Based on the user's configuration, the service then automatically moves the scanned document to a user's supported cloud storage service 3 . Finally, an email with a cloud storage link is sent to the original destination of the scanned document to provide customers with a seamless tool to help streamline workflow and include security features during their usual scan-to-email process.

Designed to support employees who may be working remotely, as well as in the office, this solution helps with security1 and productivity by increasing control of and accessibility to scanned information. mxHero Secure Scan-to-Email solution takes advantage of a user's compatible, existing cloud storage services to avoid the hassle of having to manage a separate repository.3 mxHero Secure Scan-to-Email solution can help customers with security, controlling and tracking documents that are scanned to email from the compatible MFP. Benefits include:

Security Features: encrypted delivery of scanned documents. 1

encrypted delivery of scanned documents. Control: Limit and/or revoke access to scanned documents sent over email.

Limit and/or revoke access to scanned documents sent over email. Tracking: The sender is notified in real-time when the recipient accesses the scanned documents.

The sender is notified in real-time when the recipient accesses the scanned documents. Flexibility: Send scanned documents of up to 100 MB in size, without concern of traditional 10 MB email file size restrictions.

Send scanned documents of up to 100 MB in size, without concern of traditional 10 MB email file size restrictions. Easy Adoption: End users can scan documents to email as they always have with no confusion.

End users can scan documents to email as they always have with no confusion. SMTP Relay: Provides SMTP relay continuity for devices to support forthcoming two-factor authentication requirements of Office 365 and Gsuite.

"In a time where it is imperative for organizations to stay connected and efficient while using security features, we are proud to offer our customers exclusive solutions, such as mxHero Secure Scan-to-Email, to help them evolve on their digital transformation journeys," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Canon is committed to delivering solutions with features designed to meet business and customer needs, and during these current times, this new development serves as a prime example."

Availability:

mxHero Secure Scan-to-Email is available now through Canon's authorized channel partners.

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Many variables can impact the security of a customer's device and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of its features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

2 Canon U.S.A., Inc., through its subsidiary Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc. (CIIS), has a strategic partnership with Box and mxHero.

3 Subscription to a third-party cloud service may be required. Subject to third-party cloud service providers terms and conditions. Canon makes no representations or warranties with respect to third-party products.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

