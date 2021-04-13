Canon U.S.A. Receives ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award for 2021

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today that it is the proud recipient of the 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This award exemplifies the company's leading contributions and strategic partnership with ENERGY STAR for over 20 years and further demonstrates Canon's commitment to its Kyosei philosophy. This award also marks the sixth time overall (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) that Canon has won the esteemed Partner of the Year Award with ENERGY STAR, and the fourth consecutive year (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) in which the company's efforts earned the Sustained Excellence accolade.

As the highest honor bestowed, the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award is given only to those partners who have received Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years. Winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to helping fight climate change and helping protect public health through energy efficiency. Canon U.S.A., Inc. stands out for its commitment to the ENERGY STAR program as demonstrated by the company certifying nearly 90% of eligible products in 2020. Canon has also reached more than 700,000 consumers through social media, teaching them about the importance of ENERGY STAR and its energy, cost-saving, and environmental benefits.

"Canon is honored to once again receive ENERGY STAR's Partner of the Year Award and Sustained Excellence Award for 2021, which truly reflects our unwavering commitment to social and environmental responsibility," said Shinya Fukuda, vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "Applying our Kyosei philosophy, we create technological solutions with sustainability at the helm to help contribute to the welfare of communities worldwide, while simultaneously respecting the environment by helping to reduce energy costs for our customers."

For more than 25 years, Canon has collaborated with ENERGY STAR to help customers save energy and money while promoting the development of energy-efficient features in the company's products. As part of the partnership, Canon offers over 200 ENERGY STAR-certified products, each incorporating advanced energy-efficient technologies without compromising on features or performance. Energy-efficient technologies implemented within the full range of Canon products include energy-saver mode, automatic duplex settings and low-sleep power consumption.

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Many of these companies have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners as well as more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

