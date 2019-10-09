Canon U.S.A. Receives U.S. EPA 2019 SmartWay® Excellence Award

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of being an industry leader in innovative shipping and supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce the company has received a SmartWay® Excellence Award from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Canon has been honored with this esteemed recognition because of the company's support of SmartWay® environmental goals such as effective collaboration, advanced technology and operational practices.

"Canon's commitment to the environment is part of our corporate philosophy of Kyosei, and therefore, has encouraged our decision to implement environmental measures in our transportation management operations," said Kazuhiko Sasahara, vice president and general manager, Logistics Division, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Being recognized with the SmartWay® Excellence Award upholds Canon's dedication to maintaining global environmental efforts, as well as to the overall goal of working to create a sustainable future."

Canon U.S.A. was one of 17 shipper and logistics companies to receive this distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay's 3700 Partners. The Excellence Awardees were honored at the 2019 American Trucking Association's Management Conference and Exhibition in San Diego, California on October 7th, 2019.

"This year, the U.S. EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is recognizing 13 shippers and four third-party logistics providers as recipients of the 2019 SmartWay Excellence Award," said EPA's Director of the Office of Transportation and Air Quality, Sarah Dunham. "These awardees are the top two percent of environmental performers among all of our SmartWay Partners. They are redefining best practices for freight transport by reducing fuel costs and improving the public health of the communities they serve."

The SmartWay® Excellence Award recognizes shippers and transportation service providers that have optimized the environmental performance and efficiency of their transportation management operations. As seen through the company's environmental charter and increased environmental awareness of Canon employees, Canon works to pursue pollution prevention in its activities and maintain relationships with governmental organizations to provide support and participation with environmental proactive measures. To monitor and help ensure the company is using the most effective transportation partners, Canon utilizes SmartWay® data to keep track and rank transportation service providers that may be more environmentally efficient than others.

In addition, Canon has also been recognized by the EPA as a 2019 SmartWay® High Performer, which acknowledges those partner companies or partner fleets that fall into the upper performance ranges of efficiency and air quality for various environmental performance metrics.

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

About SmartWay

EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution. Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive business environment, while enabling partners to make freight decisions that have a positive impact on efficiency and the environment. Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 134 million tons of air pollutants (NOx, PM, and CO2) contributing to cleaner air and healthier citizens, while saving 280 million barrels of oil and $37 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating the annual energy use of over 18 million homes.

For more information on SmartWay, please visit: www.epa.gov/smartway/.

For more information on the SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

