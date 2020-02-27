Canon U.S.A. Recognized as One of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies® For Third Consecutive Year

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has been recognized as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute. Canon is the only company to be honored within the Imaging Technology industry category out of 132 honorees across 21 countries and 51 industries. The recognition highlights Canon's ongoing innovative and proactive approach to corporate social responsibility initiatives and reflects the strong values, culture and leadership that continually drive the company forward.

"To be named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute is an honor that speaks to the widespread integrity present at every single level of our organization," said N. Scott Millar, senior vice president & general manager, Corporate Human Resources, Audit, Ethics & Business Consultation and senior vice president, Human Resources, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "This distinction recognizes our mission to implement positive change in businesses across the country. We are proud to carry it forward as we serve these communities through our advanced solutions and initiatives."

"Congratulations to everyone at Canon, U.S.A. for earning this recognition," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good."

As a global leader dedicated to defining and advancing standards of ethical business practices, the Ethisphere Institute bases its assessment upon the company's Ethics Quotient® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way to determine a business' performance in an objective, consistent and standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive view into a company's corporate governance, risk, sustainability, and compliance and ethics practices.

Scores are generated in five key categories:

Ethics and compliance program (35 percent)

Culture of ethics (20 percent)

Corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent)

Governance (15 percent)

Leadership and reputation (10 percent)

This year's class of honorees profoundly illustrate how companies continue to be the driving force for improving communities, building capable and empowered workforces, and fostering corporate cultures focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

