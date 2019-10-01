Canon U.S.A. Releases New Desktop Laser Printers to Aid Fleet-Level Productivity

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On a quest to increase office efficiency, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announces the availability of new imageCLASS and imageRUNNER multifunction printers (MFPs) and single function printers (SFPs). These new models, when implemented into compatible fleet environments, can provide customers the ability to better optimize their print-related activity in scenarios where device footprint, user experience, security features and total cost of ownership are primary considerations.

The six new black-and-white models well complement the existing Canon A3 and A4 portfolio; models include the imageRUNNER 1643iF (MFP), imageRUNNER 1643i (MFP), imageRUNNER1643P (SFP), and imageCLASS MF449dw (MFP), imageCLASS LBP325dn (SFP), and imageCLASS LBP228dw (SFP). All support standard letter- and legal-sized printing (A4) with print speeds up to 40 and 45 pages-per-minute1 and are great in industries like education and healthcare, where space is often limited but productivity needs are typically high.

"Our evolving A4 lineup reflects our goal to provide customers with the products that best suit their specific needs and applications in today's transforming office environments, some of which recently adapted to implement distributed workflows," says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "The new models deliver a consistent look and feel while enabling companies to establish simple document workflows that aid their important business processes."

Designed for compatible fleet environments, the new MFP models feature Single Pass Duplex Automatic Scanning for fast scan speeds of up to 70 images-per-minute2, a five-inch, customizable touchscreen control panel, and Canon's Application Library platform that allows users to customize the device to meet their specific workflow needs. In addition, the products include a number of strong security features—Verify System at Startup3, Encrypted PDF, and Device Signature PDF—designed to help protect access to the device and help protect scanned documents.4

Canon solutions continue to evolve to help users manage printer fleets, including smaller, desktop devices in addition to larger, floor-standing machines. Select models5 will come equipped with Canon's print management solution, uniFLOW Online Express, as a standard feature providing user authentication, as well as basic scanning and cost accounting features.

Users have the option to upgrade to uniFLOW Online (cloud-based) for richer feature support, including print management and third-party cloud integration for printing and scanning.6 The new models also feature fleet-wide serviceability solutions support, including the ability to interface with imageWARE Remote to allow for the delivery of vital device information for service operations, which can potentially increase device uptime.

The new imageRUNNER and imageCLASS models are now available through Canon authorized dealers. For more information, visit www.usa.canon.com.

Specifications and availability subject to change without notice.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1Top speed varies by model. Print speed is based on internal testing. Print speed may vary, depending on the number of copies selected as well as the settings for size, type, and orientation of paper.

2Based on a double-sided black and white scan at 300 x 300 dpi.

3This feature is off by default and must be turned on by the user.

4Enrypted PDF and Device Signature PDF are optional features with some models. Check website for details. Canon products offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that use of its features will prevent security issues. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance. Some security features may impact functionality/performance; you may want to test these settings in your environment.

5uniFLOW Online Express supported by imageRUNNER 1643iF, imageRUNNER 1643i, imageCLASS MF449dw and imageCLASS LBP228dw.

6Subscription to a third party cloud service required. Third party services supported include Box, Concur (print only), Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive (scan only), Microsoft OneDrive/One Drive for Business, and SharePoint Online. Subject to third party cloud service providers terms and conditions.

