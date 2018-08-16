Canon U.S.A. Set to Showcase Intelligent Solutions for the Future of Work to Legal Professionals at ILTACON 2018

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With document-heavy workloads often posing potential security risks and impeding legal personnel with manual tasks, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, aims to help more securely automate content management for the industry at ILTACON 2018 (Booths #601, 603). Canon keeps security top of mind in exhibiting its latest offerings from August 19 to August 23 at the Gaylord Conference Center, in National Harbor, Maryland.

"Legal firms work with an abundance of documents, and as such, it can be overwhelming for them to reimagine their document workflow processes," says Randy Dazo, group director, Office Document Technology, Keypoint Intelligence. "Incorporating intelligent solutions that can help these firms better automate procedures and help them protect sensitive business information in the process is crucial as we advance into the future of work."

Canon offerings on display aim to help legal professionals address three core challenges: information governance to help with content security, workflow intelligence, and the ability to respond to complex discovery matters. These intelligent solutions for the future of work include Nuance content connectors for iManage**, the uniFLOW system for printing, scanning and device management, Box and mxHero cloud solutions for content and email management, as well as AI-based productivity software and eDiscovery tools, solutions, and services.

Information Governance to Help with Content Security

Content capture and routing continues to challenge law firms. This behavior can ultimately impact productivity and calls for solutions that can help firms better automate their workflows. Nuance content connectors for iManage allow for integrated content connection that is firm-controlled.

The uniFLOW platform can help firms streamline printing, scanning, and device management workflow while using security features. Its Secure Print function affords law professionals the flexibility to send sensitive documents to compatible network printers from desktop and compatible mobile devices, and then print from virtually anywhere with authentication. Intelligent scan technologies, like its dictionary-based optical character recognition (OCR), combined with its powerful workflow engine allow for easy integration into legal content management systems, such as iManage and Opentext**. Further, it includes a reporting system that provides law firms the ability to track and analyze printing, copying, faxing, and scanning usage to help users control and identify ways to help reduce costs.

Workflow Intelligence

The application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the identification and classification of case-related materials can help automate the now often manual processes of associating them with specific clients and matter numbers. The AI-powered Canon Smart Document Assistant technology, developed by Canon Information & Imaging Solutions (CIIS), a subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., intelligently automates the process of making these contextual associations and will be available for previewing during the show; this is designed to allow law practices to access and respond to critical information faster and with greater accuracy. The tool employs machine learning to continuously improve its own accuracy as users accept or correct predicted associations. The software can even learn who should know about a specific document's arrival and notify the appropriate personnel.

Further, Canon's strategic partnerships with Box, a cloud content management platform, and mxHero, a cloud service for intelligent e-mail management, offer law practices the benefit of automating business rules through content security and governance features to help improve the management of unstructured data and decrease network clogging and storage costs.***

Solving Complex Discovery Matters

Firms can benefit from services that can help coordinate content, improve accessibility and streamline legal review timelines. Canon Business Process Services (CBPS), a subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., offers a skilled, dedicated team of discovery professionals with a proven track record in solving complex discovery matters. Canon Discovery Services, a division of CBPS, helps law firms and corporate legal departments develop practical, defensible eDiscovery response plans. Services range from ESI processing, culling and analysis, document review, hosting and production to implementing information governance, and readiness response programs.

