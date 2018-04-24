Canon U.S.A. Supports the Arbor Day Foundation's "Replanting Our Forests" Program that Helps Replenish Forests in the U.S.

"It is through such initiatives that we demonstrate our dedication to Kyosei, engaging in activities that promote social and environmental responsibility," says Toyotsugu Kuwamura, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We are thrilled to help the Arbor Day Foundation revitalize forests in the United States in connection with their survival for future generations."

The Arbor Day Foundation implements reforestation initiatives across the country to rebuild forests that are in desperate need of regrowth. Through this program, Canon helps contribute to the distribution and planting of one tree for every eligible imageRUNNER ADVANCE multifunction system sold from April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018, up to a maximum of 50,000 trees. With the company's support, The Foundation plans to plant and distribute trees in Bastrop Lost Pines Forest in Texas to support wildlife habitat improvement, Superior National Forest in Minnesota to help climate resiliency, and Withlacoochee State Forest in Florida for watershed restoration purposes.

"Canon's corporate support is an incredible benefit to our program and we thank the team for their ongoing support," says Dan Lambe, president, Arbor Day Foundation. "Their contributions can be seen through revitalized forests and communities that, until recently, had lost the benefits that a full forest brings to the environment."

The Kyosei Philosophy

Canon's corporate philosophy of Kyosei signifies that all people should work together for the common good. Canon seeks to achieve its goals of energy and resource conservation, as well as reducing environmentally hazardous materials used in its products. Canon shares this philosophy through various environmental, conservation, recycling and sustainability initiatives. To continue this initiative at home, Canon employees began to plant and dedicate trees on the Canon Americas headquarter grounds to commemorate certain anniversaries and milestones.

For more information about the communities that the Arbor Day Foundation supports, visit: www.arborday.org/takeaction/community-tree-recovery/. To learn more about Canon's involvement, visit: www.usa.canon.com/arborday.

About Arbor Day Foundation

Arbor Day Foundation is a million member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

