Canon U.S.A. To Debut Newest Cinema And Broadcast Products At This Year's NAB Show

"The Canon booth at NAB has always been a go-to resource for professionals in the production community looking for the latest technology and products to bring their projects and visions to life," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "At NAB this year, visitors will witness the full breadth of our commitment to provide those in video creation, editing and distribution with products, services and support they need to get the job done."

Newly Debuted Products and Presentations

Visitors to the Canon booth will have hands-on opportunities to experience the full range of Canon Cinema cameras, 4K reference displays, HD video and DSLR cameras and lenses, including the recently announced full-frame EOS C700 FF Cinema Camera and the CN-E 20mm T1.5 L cinema lens, a full-manual 20mm prime cinema lens. Canon will also display its newest 4K UHD broadcast lenses; a mid-range UHD-DIGISUPER 66 telephoto zoom lens and the CJ24ex7.5B, CJ14ex4.3B and CJ18ex7.6B 4K portable zoom lenses as well as two new professional 4K HDR reference displays: the 24-inch DP-V2421 and the 17-inch DP-V1711.

Throughout the show, the Canon booth will feature presentations and panels such as "Shooting Homeland," "Large Format in Sports Production" as well as "Documentary Filmmaking" by world-renowned cinematographers, broadcast specialists and filmmakers. The stage will also incorporate working demonstrations of the seamless integration of Canon imaging products into a live production environment. For more information on the panel discussions, please visit usa.canon.com/nab.

Along with informative lectures and panel discussions, the Canon stage will feature live performances from entertainers at various times throughout the show. All events on the Canon stage will be broadcast live onto IMAG screens on the side of the stage using cameras that are open to the public to touch and try. These live demonstrations are fully functional production environments, complete with VFX, control room and a professional crew staffing the boards.

Service and Support

Canon is committed to providing world-class customized service and support for imaging professionals and organizations. An in-booth service and support consultation area will be available for show attendees to discuss with representatives Canon's offerings for client services and programs. Technical experts from the Canon Factory Service Team will be available throughout the booth to answer questions related to Canon broadcast or cinema products.

For more information on the booth and an up-to-date schedule of the speaker schedule, please visit usa.canon.com/nab. Follow Canon throughout the show on Twitter at @CanonUSApro. Additionally, Canon is launching a new Instagram handle at the show, @CanonUSAprovideo. This new account will showcase products and projects in the professional video space, allowing followers to see how Canon products integrate seamlessly into real-world production environments.

