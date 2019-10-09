Canon U.S.A. to Showcase Eyecare Solutions At American Academy of Ophthalmology 2019 Meeting

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcasing an array of the company's eyecare solutions, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the American Academy of Ophthalmology ("AAO") 2019 Meeting, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from Saturday, October 12 through Tuesday, October 15. Attendees are encouraged to visit the Canon U.S.A. booth (#633) to see how the Canon eyecare product portfolio can help eyecare professionals meet the retinal imaging needs of their patients.

"We are honored to showcase the Canon range of high-quality eyecare solutions at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2019 Meeting, which the AAO claims is the world's largest association of eye physicians and surgeons," says Tsuneo Imai, vice president and general manager, Healthcare Solutions, Business Information Communications Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "As a company dedicated to developing solutions designed to directly benefit its customers, Canon continues to expand its offerings in the healthcare imaging industry, with products such as the Xephilio OCT-A1 Optical Coherence Tomography device."

This year at the Canon U.S.A. booth there will be the recently FDA 510(k) cleared1 Xephilio OCT-A1 Optical Coherence Tomography device, together with the required RX Capture software, computer and LCD monitor (collectively, the "Xephilio OCT-A1 System"). The scanning laser ophthalmoscopic (SLO) real time retinal tracking technology of the OCT-A1 System automatically retains the scan position and scan protocol for each patient from one exam to the next, eliminating the need for manual adjustment by the operator. Key features of the OCT-A1 System include fast scanning speeds of 70,000 A-scans per second with optical depth resolution of approximately three microns, and three-click operation to engage automated alignment, tracking and image acquisition of high-quality images and scans.

"As a result of its ease of use, the Xephilio OCT-A1 System is a great system for medical and optometry students as it provides them with a user-friendly, exemplary tool that may assist them as they prepare to enter the competitive eyecare industry," says Ben Szirth, Ph.D., Director, Tele-Ocular Program, Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Science, New Jersey Medical School2. "With its ability to capture high-quality images with approximately three micron optical depth resolution and 70,000 A-scans per second, the OCT-A1 System will be sure to gain attention from eyecare professionals at the American Academy of Ophthalmology."

Also on display at the Canon U.S.A. booth will be the CR-2 AF Digital Non-Mydriatic Retinal Camera and CR-2 PLUS AF Digital Non-Mydriatic Retinal Camera. These two devices are designed with automated functionality to offer users an easy-to-use tool with short acquisition time to produce high-quality scans and images. With 24-megapixel Canon EOS digital camera technology incorporated, these retinal cameras are equipped with features including Auto Switching from anterior to posterior view, Auto Focus, Auto Capture and Auto Exposure to generate high-resolution retinal photos and anterior eye images.

Additional devices to be featured that will be of interest to ophthalmologists and other eyecare professionals include:

RK-F2 Full Auto Ref-Keratometer: Offers users one-touch Full Auto Mode to automatically align, focus and capture refraction/ keratometry readings for one eye and continue to the opposite eye to perform the same function.

Offers users one-touch Full Auto Mode to automatically align, focus and capture refraction/ keratometry readings for one eye and continue to the opposite eye to perform the same function. TX-20 Full Auto Tonometer: Designed to be compact and lightweight, this tonometer features a Full Auto Mode, which helps eyecare professionals to easily align and measure Intraocular Pressure (IOP) of both eyes with a one-touch operation, and soft air puffs, which helps to enhance patient comfort and allows eyecare professionals to perform simple eye exams efficiently.

Designed to be compact and lightweight, this tonometer features a Full Auto Mode, which helps eyecare professionals to easily align and measure Intraocular Pressure (IOP) of both eyes with a one-touch operation, and soft air puffs, which helps to enhance patient comfort and allows eyecare professionals to perform simple eye exams efficiently. CX-1 Hybrid Digital Mydriatic/ Non-Mydriatic Retinal Camera: Allows users to capture Fluorescein Angiography images using either the Mydriatic or Non-Mydriatic Alignment Mode, each of which can be enabled with the switch of a button. This retinal camera can produce high-quality images in either Alignment Mode, and the 2x Mode offers users the ability to magnify the examined area of the image by automatically cropping out the peripheral edges.

For more information about Canon eyecare devices and solutions, please call (800) 970-7227, or visit usa.canon.com/eye-care .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 FDA clearance does not in any way denote FDA approval of this device.

2 Ben Szirth, Ph.D., is a paid consultant who provides advisory and consulting services to Canon U.S.A. on a regular basis.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

