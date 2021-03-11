Canon U.S.A. Updates uniFLOW Platform to Help Address Hybrid Working Challenges

With the addition of Scan-to-Email with Microsoft Exchange® Online, uniFLOW Online 2021.1 allows users to scan jobs from a Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE/ imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX multifunction printer, and send e-mails from the context of their email account. These features allow users to easily access their scans and provide a record as they are conveniently stored in the sender's e-mail account under 'sent items.' This new functionality also provides address book integration and selection, allowing users to access their email address book while scanning at the multifunction printer. Additional high-quality scan features offered through uniFLOW Online 2021.1 include the new ability to efficiently scan multiple receipts to SAP Concur at once, while also helping users automatically extract data from the receipts and place in Concur. Enhancements made to the My Filing Assist feature can also allow text from scanned documents to be extracted and used in building file names and folder path rules, providing added control and ease.

Consistent with the uniFLOW Online platform, this new, updated version also offers additional security features designed to provide access controls. Previously a feature only available with the Canon Office Cloud service, a FedRAMP-authorized version of uniFLOW Online, audit logging is now offered through uniFLOW Online 2021.1. When enabled, uniFLOW Online 2021.1 can record administrator and user actions such as operation history in the tenant or device login history. During a retention period of six months, audit logs can be retrieved by the administrator via comma-separated values (CSV) file. To meet modern security standards, uniFLOW Online 2021.1 adds support for modern authentication which is based on OAuth 2.0 tokens and provides a higher security level than basic authentication1.

As businesses look to minimize contact for shared office technology in an effort to help limit the spread of COVID-19, uniFLOW Online 2021.1 expands touchless device operation features with the ability to release print jobs without touching the device. Through the uniFLOW Online Print & Scan App, users can release print jobs directly from their compatible mobile device by simply scanning the QR code displayed on the printer – regardless of what network the mobile device is on. uniFLOW Online 2021.1 also offers an optional auto-release feature which can automatically release all print jobs after the user has authenticated with a card swipe, helping to limit the need to interact with the printer's operation panel.

uniFLOW LTS 2021 further extends the hybrid platform for users, allowing businesses to better leverage a mix of cloud and on-premise technology. This solution combines several new features including the ability to download print jobs from uniFLOW Online and upload background scans. It also incorporates functions consistent with the uniFLOW platform such as hybrid device scanning and touchless operation features on compatible Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE and imageCLASS devices.

"As our customers continue to navigate through the hybrid work environment, it is imperative they are equipped with solutions that are designed to help employees stay efficient and connected, while also incorporating security features," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Canon is committed to enhancing its security features and cloud-based solutions to help customers meet ever-changing business demands, and we're excited to introduce the advanced uniFLOW Online 2021.1 and uniFLOW LTS 2021 solutions to support this need."

