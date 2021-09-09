Canon U.S.A. Wins Four Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab 2021 Pick Awards

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligning with the company's commitment to provide solutions that answer customer and market needs, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has received four Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab 2021 Pick awards: Three for imageRUNNER ADVANCE multifunction printers and one to recognize two new MAXIFY Business Inkjet All-in-One printers. After rigorous testing, Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab's team of analysts and technicians determine which office equipment solutions are among the leaders of the competition tested in their respective categories.

"At Canon, we are committed to developing solutions that meet a variety of business needs –currently the major shift to hybrid work environments. We are proud that Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab recognizes these additions of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series and MAXIFY Inkjet GX6020/GX7020 All-in-One printers to our existing high-quality product offerings; we think it shows proof of that commitment," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

These awards identify the recognized products as excellent digital imaging solutions in their respective categories:

Copier A3 MFP Category Award Wins :

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5840i - Outstanding 40-ppm A3 Color MFP

- imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5860 i - Outstanding 60-ppm A3 Color MFP

i imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5870i - Outstanding 70-ppm A3 Color MFP

"Canon's new mid-range A3 color solutions proved to be the top-rated option this BLI Awards season for medium-size to large businesses," said George Mikolay, Keypoint Intelligence's associate director of A3 hardware/production. "All three devices proved to be exceptionally reliable as well as very easy to use from a walk-up, workstation, and service perspective. The 'know one, know all' philosophy will make the transition from one speed band to the next seamless based on the workload needs of different environments. Image quality will have no problem meeting the demands of general office use and more marketing-intensive purposes."

Business Inkjet A4 MFP Category Award Win:

"Canon's MAXIFY GX6020/GX7020 devices offer great value to small and home office environments," said Kaitlin Shaw, associate director of A4 hardware at Keypoint Intelligence. "These devices deliver standout user-friendliness and image quality. The MAXIFY series of MegaTank printers utilizes a high-volume continuous ink supply system which can significantly reduce ink costs for color printing. Intuitive touchscreens and print drivers, simple routine maintenance procedures to minimize downtime, and flexible mobile support may help to boost productivity. And to top it all off, the devices' vibrant color output can help marketing materials stand out from the crowd – all in an incredibly small device footprint."

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled services and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the independent insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. Buyers Lab evolves in tandem with the ever-changing landscape of document imaging solutions, constantly updating our methods, expanding our offerings, and tracking cutting-edge developments.

About Buyers Lab Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes our lab test earns Buyers Lab's Recommended or Highly Recommended seal and our Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

