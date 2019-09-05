Canon U.S.A. Wins Three SGIA 2019 "Product of the Year" Awards

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating innovative technology, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that three of its products - Océ Colorado 1650 large format graphic printer, Océ Arizona 1380 XT UV flatbed printer and Océ Touchstone Software have won the 2019 Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) "Product of the Year" Awards.

"We're thrilled to receive recognition from SGIA judges, experts in the industry, as it solidifies Canon's customer-first approach that relies heavily on their input to create innovative solutions that are meeting and leading market trends," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "As Canon continues to innovate and contribute to the next generation of industry solutions, we plan to pursue our goal of delivering high-quality products designed to directly benefit the needs of our customers."

Acknowledged by the print industry for their outstanding print quality, versatility, productivity and ease of use, below are the three SGIA 2019 "Product of the Year" award winners by category:

Roll-to-Roll/UV (under 80 inches)

The Océ Colorado 1650 printer offers a truly impressive application range thanks to two innovative technologies: the more flexible and stretchable formulation of the Canon UVgel 460 inks and the ingenious Océ FLXfinish technology. The new inks provide excellent image stability, even when folded, bent, or wrapped. And with the Océ FLXfinish technology, you can print your applications with either a beautiful glossy finish or a luxurious matte finish, independent of media type. These new technologies build on top of a platform that already delivers extremely durable prints as well as segment leading geometric and color consistency.

UV Latex Flatbed + White ($100,000 - $200,000)

The Océ Arizona 1380 XT UV flatbed printer features a choice of two printer sizes - 49.2" x 98.4" or 98.4" x 121.3". Additional features include true flatbed architecture plus optional roll media support, pneumatic pin registration, automated printhead maintenance, high resolution table mapping, software for complex job creation/automation (Arizona Xpert), optional software for textured printing (Océ Touchstone) and for the first time LED-UV curing and purpose-built Océ IJC357 LED curable inks.

Software-RIP

Océ Touchstone Software is a suite of software tools that empowers designers and print providers to create print-ready 2.5D data for Océ Arizona printers; instantly adding height and texture elements to otherwise two-dimensional prints. Compatible with the Océ Arizona 1200, 1300 and 2200 Series UV curable flatbed printers and ONYX Thrive software, multi-layered complex print jobs can typically be difficult to design, preview and print, but Océ Touchstone Software helps to make that process easy. Designers can preview the created effect within Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator utilizing the free Océ Touchstone extensions and operators can preview printing layers, time and ink consumption, all before printing a single pixel.

Canon's three award-winning SGIA Products of the Year will be on display in the Canon Solution America's booth 7016 at PRINTING United 2019, October 23-25 in Dallas, Texas.

