Canon UVgel Ink Technology Receives Avery Dennison ICS Performance Warranty Certification For The Colorado 1650

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, joins its colleagues in Canon Europe in the announcement that Avery Dennison has awarded its ICS Performance Guarantee to applications printed on the Colorado 1650 with UVgel 460 inks.

Canon introduced the Colorado 1650 at Fespa in Munich last year and started installing commercial placements immediately after that. The company worked closely with Avery Dennison to obtain the formal certification of the Colorado 1650's UVgel 460 inks, which are now in the Avery Dennison ICS warranty program with Performance Guarantee status. This means that outdoor applications are warranted for up to five years and indoor up to eight years, depending on the type and combination of Avery Dennison media and laminates.

"The Colorado 1650 continues to help customers create revenue opportunities through expanded applications potential and new features such as double-sided printing, and the ability to print matte or gloss without changing inks or media. At the same time, the Colorado 1650 helps to lower costs with reduced ink usage, automation, unattended printing, and consistency of output, helping to reduce rework. Additionally, customers can enjoy the peace of mind of guaranteed compatibility and superior performance when printing on Avery substrates," said Peter Kowalczuk, President, Canon Solutions America.

Paul Roba, Avery Dennison's OEM Relationship Manager commented: "With the Colorado 1650 printer and the UVgel 460 ink, we are excited to add a unique high-quality print production platform to our extensive Integrated Component System Warranty Program. We continue to provide thoroughly tested solutions to our Print Service Providers, increasing confidence in graphic performance and identifying throughput improvement processes."

The ICS Performance Guarantee combines films with other qualified components to form a system which is guaranteed to be compatible and provide superior performance. This system reflects many years of joint developmental work between Avery Dennison and industry leading printer, ink and clear coat manufacturers. To learn more about the program click here.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials.

The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs approximately 30,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2018 were $7.2 billion.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

