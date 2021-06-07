Canon Virginia, Inc. (CVI) Announces Retirement of President and CEO, Mr. Toru Nishizawa

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Virginia, Inc. (CVI) and Canon Environmental Technologies, Inc. (CETI) president and chief executive officer Mr. Toru Nishizawa is retiring effective June 30, 2021 after 41 years with Canon. Mr. Shingo Shigeta will serve as President and CEO of the companies upon Mr. Nishizawa's retirement.

Mr. Nishizawa began his career with Canon in 1980 upon graduation from the Tokyo Institute of Technology with a degree in management engineering. Five years into his career, he was assigned to Canon Giessen in Germany and during the next thirty-six years, served in a variety of leadership roles in both Europe and Japan. Since serving as President and CEO of CVI in April 2012, he spent the last nine years successfully transforming the company into the Regional Technical Headquarters for Canon U.S.A. Inc. During his tenure at CVI, he oversaw the addition of a new 900,000 square foot expansion of manufacturing, developed a R&D function and expanded into the aerospace and medical industry.

"I would like to offer my sincere and deepest gratitude to Mr. Nishizawa for his years of dedication to Canon and for making us a stronger and more innovative company," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief executive officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

About Canon Virginia, Inc.

Located in Newport News, Va., Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as Canon's largest manufacturing, engineering, recycling and technical support center in the Americas region. Canon Virginia produces new products using advanced manufacturing methodologies, while also serving as a factory service center providing expert customer service in the repair and refurbishment of Canon products. Canon Virginia's manufacturing services extend to injection mold making, contract manufacturing, medical contract manufacturing and aftermarket services. For more information, call 1-866-99-CANON or visit www.cvi.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Canon Virginia, Inc. Website: http://www.cvi.canon.com

