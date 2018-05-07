Canon Virginia, Inc. Demonstrates Advanced Manufacturing Technologies at NPE

"Canon is setting a high standard for delivery of advanced technologies and manufacturing excellence," said Toru Nishizawa, President and CEO, Canon Virginia Inc. "This year's booth at NPE will feature some of Canon's latest manufacturing technology. This is a unique demonstration of our core capabilities in molding, machine vision and a wide range of manufacturing technologies."

CVI's booth highlights will include:

Mold Making – high precision machining, microfluidics, additive manufacturing and machine texturing will all be featured in the booth. There will be a live demonstration of next generation texturing for molds capable of replacing certain traditional chemical processes. Canon machine texturing uses proprietary vision technology with innovative computer programming and high-speed precision milling to consistently achieve a wide range of product textures which may yield, a reduction in lead times, improved mold life and precise patterns.

"This next generation technology creates textures that the human eye perceives not as a flat surface but rather patterns with tactile differentiations," said Takashi Arai, Vice President, Advanced Manufacturing Technology Group, Canon Virginia, Inc. "It is used to evaluate the texture's sensory response and reflection control."

Molding – CVI will feature a multi-mold system that is a patented molding process allowing multi-mold, multi-product production by the same molding machine. This proprietary multi-mold was designed to improve cycle time, productivity and cost per unit.

"Canon is exhibiting the multiple two-mold system but there is potential to expand the system further to accommodate more molds," said Arai. "Because it is easy to exchange molds, it is an effective tool for production of many types of production needs.

CVI demonstrate the multi-mold system for injection molding of plastic parts. The live demo will feature dual molds that shuttle during the cooling phase for the purpose of uninterrupted production. The exhibit will also demonstrate shuttling of oversized molds.

Assembly – Automated custom production machine vision and collaborative robotics guided by Canon vision system technology will be demonstrated. Understanding, utilizing and designing automated manufacturing systems are within CVI's core competencies. Integrating semi- and full-automation of parts assembly, production and disassembly using the latest in imaging technologies is inherent to our manufacturing capability. An automated assembly line, which will produce a 3D puzzle, including puzzle pieces and a case, will be highlighted in the booth.

CVI will also showcase high precision machining, additive manufacturing, featuring 3D printed resin mold and medical contract manufacturing capabilities.

Held from May 7-11 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, guests at NPE are invited to join CVI in booth #W223 to see how CVI can meet a variety of needs from a diverse customer base. Have questions about CVI's capabilities and technologies? Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, #CanonatNPE. We will answer your questions live throughout the week.

About Canon Virginia, Inc.

Located in Newport News, Va., Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as the Canon manufacturing, engineering, recycling and technical support center for the Americas. Canon Virginia produces new products using advanced manufacturing methodologies while also serving as a factory service center providing expert customer service in the repair and refurbishment of Canon products. Canon Virginia's manufacturing services extend to injection mold making, contract manufacturing, medical contract manfacturing and aftermarket services. For more information, call 1-866-99-CANON or visit cvi.canon.com/npe2018.

