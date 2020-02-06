Canon Virginia, Inc. to Showcase Open Innovation, Advanced Technologies and Heritage of Quality and Expertise at PLASTEC West Expo 2020

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcasing its patented Shuttle Mold System, Canon Virginia, Inc. (CVI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., is attending PLASTEC West expo, a conference focused on plastics technologies and advanced design solutions. CVI provides custom manufacturing solutions, including injection molding and precision mold making for the medical device industry and beyond.

"PLASTEC West is an ideal platform for Canon to showcase its advanced manufacturing capabilities, proven approaches and technologies," said Ron Kurz, senior director, Medical Business Division. "At this year's show, Canon will highlight a variety of new advancements, including technologies and services designed to help customers move their vision forward, as well as innovative and exciting partner collaborations."

This year, CVI will be focused on highlighting the company's commitment to helping its customers by using Canon technology, open innovation and collaboration, advanced manufacturing technologies and resources, and a heritage of quality and expertise.

Specific show highlights for Feb. 11–13 are noted below:

OPEN INNOVATION – CVI is slated to launch and showcase a new collaboration with REBIScan, Inc. (a.k.a. Rebion), a cutting-edge medical device and data analytics firm developing pediatric vision scanners to detect serious eye conditions. Its first device of this nature is the blinq™ pediatric vision scanner, designed to help physicians screen for certain vision development disorders in children (blinq™ is an FDA cleared device for detection of amblyopia and microstrabismus in children ages 2-8).

"Canon's expertise in manufacturing and engineering, commitment to quality, and scientific approach to problem-solving align with the corporate values of Rebion," said Justin G. Shaka, CEO, Rebion. "We are proud to announce our collaboration with Canon Virginia, Inc."

As part of this exciting venture, CVI will provide video and imaging expertise and know-how for Rebion's blinq™, designed to detect micro-strabismus and amblyopia (lazy eye) in children using a technology known as a "Neural Performance Scan." Experts from Rebion are also going to be on hand during the show to further discuss this new technology.

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES AND RESOURCES

Medical Manufacturing Showcase – Featuring Rebion's blinq™ , Canon Medical Systems USA's Soltus X-Ray Detector Panel, and Dilon Technologies, Inc.'s CoPilot VL® (Video Laryngoscope) for viewing in booth #3901, as well as custom medical manufacturing elements and video and imaging solutions.

– Featuring Rebion's , Canon Medical Systems Soltus X-Ray Detector Panel, and Dilon Technologies, Inc.'s CoPilot VL® (Video Laryngoscope) for viewing in booth #3901, as well as custom medical manufacturing elements and video and imaging solutions. Mold Making Showcase – Featuring CVI's new Shuttle Mold system and CVI's custom pipette tool, as well as high-precision machining, additive manufacturing, microfluidics, and high-transferability molded parts for viewing in booth #3901.

HERITAGE OF QUALITY AND EXPERTISE – During the show, CVI expert Kurz is going to moderate a Lightning Workshop titled, "Technology, Collaboration and Optimization for Design and Advanced Manufacturing." In this workshop, experts discuss how to bring great ideas to market within today's regulatory environment, reimbursement structure, and within a reasonable timeline and budget. The session is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13, at 9 a.m., in location 210A.

Held Feb. 11 through Feb. 13 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, PLASTEC West invites guests to join CVI in booth #3901 to see how the company's custom and medical device manufacturing services can meet a variety of needs from a diverse set of customers.

For more information on CVI, please visit http://www.cvi.canon/west2020

About Canon Virginia, Inc.

Located in Newport News, Va., Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as the Canon manufacturing, engineering, recycling and technical support center for the Americas. Canon Virginia produces new products using advanced manufacturing methodologies while also serving as a factory service center providing expert customer service in the repair and refurbishment of Canon products. Canon Virginia's manufacturing services extend to injection mold making, contract manufacturing, medical contract manufacturing and aftermarket services. For more information, call 1-866-99-CANON or visit http://www.cvi.canon/west2020.

