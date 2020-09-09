Canon Whitepaper Details Best Practices for Balancing Labor and Technology to Optimize Warehouse and Distribution Operations

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new whitepaper issued by Canon Business Process Services (Canon) points out, the warehouse and distribution landscape changed dramatically in 2020. A global pandemic, a massive uptick in e-commerce, and faster delivery expectations converged to create a "perfect storm" for product-centric companies. These increased pressures are driving a bigger need for warehouse, distribution, and logistics managers who can effectively orchestrate global supply chain activity.

Canon's whitepaper, "Achieve the Right Balance of Labor and Technology to Optimize Your Operations," emphasizes the fact that today's warehouse and distribution leaders are facing new challenges. To meet these challenges, a well-balanced, holistic approach to outsourced logistics management can potentially help save money and improve efficiency. Such an approach requires three components: expertise, cost management, and technology. When companies effectively balance all three, they can achieve a level of operational excellence. Canon's whitepaper details the role of each key component.

