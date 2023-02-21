Canonic Successfully Launched Six Second-Generation Cannabis Products with Higher THC and Rich Terpene Profiles

The new products were developed through breeding programs carried out by Canonic in parallel to the release in 2021 of Canonic's first-generation two products: G200 (THC 19%) & G150 (THC 18%). The second-generation products were developed using proprietary sets of novel genetic markers developed in collaboration with Evogene, using its GeneRator AI tech-engine, specifically looking for a higher level of THCs and particular terpene characteristics. The use of novel genetic markers directed and accelerated the breeding process towards the unique cannabis lines with desired characteristics, based on market feedback. This made the entire product development process faster and more accurate in achieving the right characteristics in the designed variety.

Eyal Ronen, Chief Executive Officer of Canonic, commented, "Utilizing Canonic's and Evogene's advanced technologies for selecting novel genetic markers, allowed us to accelerate & direct the development of our advanced cannabis varieties. We are very proud to have completed the launch of six new products in the Israeli market, and we expect sales growth in 2023. Looking ahead, we will continue the development of our third-generation products, particularly with selecting new and unique terpenes. Furthermore, we intend to sell our products to broader markets starting with Europe."

About Canonic Ltd.:

Canonic is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN), developing medical cannabis products utilizing Evogene's proprietary GeneRator AI engine. The Company's development products aim to improve active compounds, genetic stability, and cannabis varieties for specific medical effects. In addition, the Company's strategy includes the development of cannabis varieties to commercialize medical cannabis products independently or through collaborations. Canonic has exclusive access to Evogene's genomic assets and technology for the development of medical cannabis products.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique technological engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI, and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating a deep multidisciplinary understanding of life sciences. Each technological engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). Evogene uses its technological engines to develop products through subsidiaries and strategic partners. Evogene's main subsidiaries currently utilize the technological engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis products by Canonic Ltd., ag-chemicals by AgPlenus Ltd., and ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio Ltd.

