Canonic to Present at CannX, 4th International Medical Cannabis Conference in Tel Aviv

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canonic, a fully owned subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), developing medical cannabis products, announces today that Dr. Arnon Heyman, Canonic's CEO, will present at CannX, 4th International Medical Cannabis Conference in Tel Aviv, September 9-10, 2019. Dr. Heyman will be participating in a session on "Cannabis Genetics – New Developments", and his presentation will focus on precise genomics for medical cannabis and take place on Monday, September 9th, at 12:20.

Investors attending the conference who wish to meet with Dr. Heyman, may contact Evogene's Investor Relations team at ir@evogene.com.

About Canonic Ltd.

Canonic is a fully owned company of Evogene (NASDAQ, TASE: EVGN), developing medical cannabis products through a Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company's target products are aimed at improving active ingredient yield ,genetic stability and cannabis varieties for specific medical indications. The company's strategy includes the development of cannabis varieties in order to commercialize medical cannabis products independently or through collaborations. Canonic has exclusive access to Evogene's genomic assets and technology for the development of medical cannabis products. For more information, please visit: https://www.canonicbio.com/.

About Evogene Ltd.

Evogene (NASDAQ, TASE: EVGN) is a leading biotechnology company developing novel products for major life science markets through the use of a unique computational predictive biology (CPB) platform incorporating deep scientific understandings and advanced computational technologies. Today, this platform is utilized by the Company to discover and develop innovative products in the main following areas (via subsidiaries or divisions): ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, human microbiome based therapeutics and medical cannabis. Each subsidiary or division establishes its product pipeline and go-to-market, as demonstrated in their collaborations with world-leading companies such as BASF, Bayer, Corteva, and ICL. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

About Evogene's Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) Platform

Evogene's CPB platform has been designed for the in silico (computational) prediction and prioritization of genes, proteins, microbes and small molecules based on multiple attributes that will be key to successful development and commercialization of novel life-science based products. Successfully addressing these multiple product attributes at the beginning of the discovery process, rather than one at a time during the development phase, is expected to reduce the time and cost of a program, but much more importantly, increase the probability of reaching a successful outcome. Furthermore, the CPB capabilities are also directed to optimization of products and product candidates, based on computational and experimental results.

SOURCE Canonic