CanonQuest FOCUS Launches Kickstarter Campaign for New Scripture-Based Board Game

CLEVELAND, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CanonQuest , a producer of scripture-based study tools, recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for a new board game titled CanonQuest FOCUS . The fundraising campaign runs from now through July 15, 2021, and CanonQuest aims to raise $30,000 for the first official production run of the board game.

CanonQuest FOCUS is a beautifully illustrated board game that helps kids and adults learn about the Bible in a way that is unique and interesting. A matching board game with a twist, CanonQuest FOCUS is a research-driven study tool designed to create curiosity and passion for scripture.

"After several months of playing CanonQuest FOCUS with people from the ages of four to 84, with all levels of scriptural knowledge, we're thrilled to now be able to begin production," said Michael Solomon, Lead Artist, and Partner at CanonQuest. "CanonQuest FOCUS is ideal for Bible-based education at home or in schools and churches, and we look forward to making this board game available to families and friends seeking a wholesome, spiritually satisfying, and fun way to study scripture."

In the CanonQuest FOCUS box, players will find twelve sets of originally illustrated playing cards, a 33" x 22" board that matches the design of the cards, and instructions that provide ideas and variations for play. Each set of cards represents a historical and geographical event in scripture. A timer is also included in the box to keep the game moving, helping to ensure a steady and eventful pace.

For the CanonQuest FOCUS Kickstarter campaign, the pledge tiers and rewards consist of the following:

Quest: Pledge $1 to receive regular updates via email.

Pledge to receive regular updates via email. Focus: Pledge $25 to be listed as a donor on the CanonQuest FOCUS website.

Pledge to be listed as a donor on the CanonQuest FOCUS website. Game Play: Pledge $50 to receive a first production run copy of CanonQuest FOCUS with a certificate of authenticity.

Pledge to receive a first production run copy of CanonQuest FOCUS with a certificate of authenticity. Visualize: Pledge $100 to receive an invite to a group Zoom meeting to brainstorm with the CanonQuest FOCUS creators.

Pledge to receive an invite to a group Zoom meeting to brainstorm with the CanonQuest FOCUS creators. Inspire: Pledge $250 to choose one name or event from scripture to be illustrated in a future expansion pack and be invited to a one-on-one Zoom meeting with the creators.

CanonQuest also plans to create study tools in the form of add-on content expansion packs, animations, and mobile apps to supplement CanonQuest FOCUS.

For additional details on CanonQuest FOCUS, please visit the CanonQuest FOCUS Kickstarter page .

About CanonQuest

CanonQuest is a subsidiary of The Eye of Solomon Productions, which has been creating scripture-based study tools since 2018. The company manufactures activity books, trading cards, posters, and a board game, and its products have been used by homeschoolers, Bible study groups, and families all over the world. For more information, please visit CanonQuest.com .

Media Contact:

Michael Solomon

[email protected]

(216) 906-5892

