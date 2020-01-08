Canon's A3 imageRUNNER ADVANCE Lineup is Named 2020 Copier MFP Line of the Year by Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting the company's commitment to meeting business needs through its array of best-in-class products, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce it has been recognized as the 2020 Copier MFP Line of the Year from Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. This accolade recognizes Canon for its award-winning A3 imageRUNNER ADVANCE lineup which is deemed best overall based on rigorous laboratory evaluations administered by Buyers Lab. This marks the fourth time in the last five years that Canon has achieved this award. Additionally, showcasing its advancements in the document imaging software industry, the company has also received three 2020 Document Imaging Software Pick awards from Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab in the categories of outstanding cloud output-management, information governance, and scan capture and processing.

Copier MFP Line of the Year

After more than two million prints output on the models tested over this past year, Buyers Lab's team of researchers deemed Canon's A3 imageRUNNER ADVANCE lineup as Copier MFP Line of the Year as a result of its industry-best reliability, strong security feature set, easy maintenance procedures, proactive device management, intuitive ease of use, well-designed touchscreen, and universal capabilities and features across the entire line.

"When it comes to reliability and usability, Canon's copier MFP line is the standard bearer in the industry," said George Mikolay, associate director of copier MFP/production analysis, Keypoint Intelligence. "We tacked on more than two million impressions on Canon's copier engines this year and experienced just three misfeeds, which is simply outstanding and unmatched by any other vendor."

Buyers Lab's team also found that these devices were complemented by its software line designed to further improve workflow efficiency, address security concerns, and help control costs, which includes Canon's MEAP platform, uniFLOW and uniFLOW Online Express.

Outstanding Cloud Output-Management Solution

Evolving as a preeminent cloud-based output management platform, uniFLOW Online again stands out to Buyers Lab's analysts amongst most online print management packages due to its advanced features, including secure printing, cost tracking, mobile printing and scan workflows, and advanced usability. Through the addition of uniFLOW Online Express, which is included at no charge with the latest Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE MFPs, Canon provides its customers with cloud-based authentication, reporting, centralized user management, the ability to scan documents to Google Drive*, and the room to expand their current businesses and portfolios.

Outstanding Information Governance Solution

As a result of its strong security and information governance features, Therefore™ 2019 has been recognized with Buyers Lab's award for Outstanding Information Governance Solution. Therefore™ 2019 offers customers a highly customizable information management workflow and analytics platform that helps organizations utilize their information as an asset using its many embedded security and governance capabilities. Features including its user rights management, version control, audit trails and automated retention policies provide organizations with ease of mind as it helps them to work within the confines of regulations and compliance strategies.

Outstanding Scan Capture & Processing Solution

Recognized for its ability to reduce the manual hassle of scan/capture/processing tasks, Canon's IRISPowerscan 11 accepts input from mobile devices, scanners, emails, watched folders, or cloud services, and applies an array of image cleanup capabilities in order to help streamline workflow for users. As seen through its several intelligent automation features including the IRIS Fingerprint technology, this solution allows the program to learn how to recognize certain documents based on their particular layout.

"To be recognized as the 2020 Copier MFP Line of the Year, as well as to receive three 2020 Document Imaging Software Pick awards, from Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab is a great honor that showcases Canon's holistic approach to solving customer's business problems and serves as a testament to our company's success as we efficiently prepare our customers for the office of the future," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Heading into the new decade, Canon plans to continue developing solutions built with advanced technology and features equipped to help streamline productivity and workflow for its customers."

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales. For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. In a landscape that's ever evolving, we change with it. For more information on Buyers Lab, please call 973-797-2100, visit www.keypointintelligence.com , or e-mail info@keypointintelligence.com .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Subscription to a third-party cloud service required. Subject to third-party cloud service providers terms and conditions.

Buyers Lab, a division of Keypoint Intelligence, is an independent authority for the document imaging industry.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

Canon products offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that use of its features will prevent security issues. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance. Some security features may impact functionality/performance; you may want to test these settings in your environment.

