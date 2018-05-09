Canon's imagePROGRAF TX Series Devices Now Compatible with SDI Software, Providing New Capabilities for Oil & Gas, CAD Markets

The SDI software portfolio has gained popularity in the oil and gas industry for its accurate printing of specialized documents and complex graphics files in a variety of formats. The features align well with the precision printing of the imagePROGRAF TX Series with its ability to print at speeds of up to three D-sized prints per minute – helping to expedite critical projects. SDI's software is also compatible with previous generations of imagePROGRAF five-color devices utilized by customers in the oil and gas and CAD markets.

"By combining Canon's imagePROGRAF TX Series with certain SDI software, we are helping strengthen three valuable components that must be taken into consideration when printing crucial jobs: accuracy, speed and ease-of-use," said Toyotsugu Kuwamura, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Canon places great value in the relationships that we have with software providers, such as SDI to enable our loyal customers to help get the most out of their Canon devices."

The compatibility of imagePROGRAF TX Series with certain SDI software helps users handle extremely large files and offers extensive print lengths with SDI's patented APS printing solution.1 imagePROGRAF customers can take advantage of the following SDI products:

SDI Office – allows users the ability to view, convert, export and print a variety of vector and raster file formats, including CGM, PDF, HPGL, DWG/DXF, TIFF and SVG.

SDI Montage – provides additional file markup and annotating features, as well as the ability to montage multiple graphics files on a single canvas.

SDI Editor – adds the ability to edit vector files individually with customizable scripts to suit the user's workflow preferences. Both Editor and Montage have a Batch version available to automate composition of multiple file types.

SDI Dragon Print – provides a user friendly, high-quality plotting and printing software for graphics file formats used in CAD and geoscience applications

SDI is a platinum member of the Canon Alliance Partner Program (CAPP) for imagePROGRAF large-format solutions, an alliance network in which Canon works closely with third-party software companies to offer innovative software solutions to imagePROGRAF customers. Through CAPP, Canon is able to more easily work with industry partners to make its printing devices more flexible so that users can tailor their solution to better meet their needs. SDI is pleased to continue its long-term relationship with Canon in providing highly efficient, graphics software solutions to complement Canon's exceptional line of TX Series printers.

"This combination of Canon technology and SDI software provides unparalleled levels of speed, performance and ease-of-use that benefits the user with reliable, accurate and high-quality results in the most demanding situations. Working to get prints right the first time, every time – helps eliminate wasting both critical time and consumables," said Peter Ferrer, vice president Sales and Marketing, System Development, Inc.

The imagePROGRAF TX Series, dubbed the "next standard of engineering" by Canon, has been completely redesigned to feature newly developed five-Color LUCIA TD pigment ink, a new print head, and a new high-precision mechanical platform for fast printing. With an option for a second roll unit and new security features, these printers combine the productivity, usability, and document access control sought in the technical document and CAD markets including HD encryption, IPsec support, 802.1x support, and enhanced password options for highly secure printing capabilities.

With the new family of Canon Water Resistant Matte Polypropylene media, the TX series enables customers to achieve up to six months outdoor use with no lamination. The TX Series are also available as an integrated MFP solution that includes a new 36-inch scanner that can scan-to-copy in color in up to six inches per second with high-resolution scanning to better capture the color and details of large-format documents.

For more information about Canon's imagePROGRAF devices and large format solutions, please visit www.usa.canon.com/largeformat.

For more information about the Canon Alliance Partner Program (CAPP) for imagePROGRAF Large-Format Solutions, please visit www.usa.canon.com/imageprografalliance.

About System Development, Inc. (SDI)

System Development, Inc. is a privately-owned software company specializing in the development of graphics file editing, conversion and printing solutions for the oil & gas, aerospace, and automotive industries. Our Windows and Linux products support a wide range of vector, raster, and CAD graphics file formats. SDI has been headquartered in Houston, Texas since 1988.

For more information about SDI, please visit www.sdicgm.com

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1Print lengths of up to 200' when used with Canon imagePROGRAF TX Series devices.

