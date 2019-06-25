Canon's imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5500 III Series and 4500 III Series Earn Better Buys' Editor's Choice Awards

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time of disruptive innovation within enterprises, Canon U.S.A., a leader in digital imaging solutions, achieves recognition from Better Buys, earning two Editor's Choice Awards, one for the imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5500 III series in the color MFP category and one for the imageRUNNER ADVANCE 4500 III series in the black-and-white MFP category. Both series are part of the latest edition of the award-winning third generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE lineup, which focuses on providing enterprise users with enhancements that allow for efficient activity monitoring and threat detection1 that extend beyond traditional MFP security features.

"Canon's imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5500 III series and imageRUNNER ADVANCE 4500 III series are designed to help businesses streamline workflow operations while providing features that can help users keep information safe," says Melissa-Pardo Bunte, editor, Better Buys. "The two solutions come with security features designed to help protect against intrusion."1

These models are equipped with upgraded security features such as the capability to integrate with Security Information Event Management (SIEM)² systems so that customers can gain insights to potential threats to their infrastructure. Additional features like improved OCR accuracy for better data records and an organized, easy-to-use home screen help these solutions create an intuitive user experience for customers that streamline workflow efficiency.

"Canon is honored to be recognized by Better Buys for these imageRUNNER ADVANCE models, as well as for its dedication to creating solutions built to meet customer needs and improve business efficiency during a time where information security is vital," says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "As security vulnerabilities pose a risk to an enterprise's confidential information, it is crucial to develop products equipped to help protect data."1

Better Buys provides organizations access to their reviews and buying guides to offer end users valuable information about a product before purchase. These buying guides are available for office imaging equipment, as well as copier and printer packages, copiers, printers, fax machines and scanning systems.

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5500 III series includes: imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5535i III, imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5540i III, imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5550i III and imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5560i III MFPs.

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE 4500 III series includes: imageRUNNER ADVANCE 4525i III, imageRUNNER ADVANCE 4535i III, imageRUNNER ADVANCE 4545i III and imageRUNNER ADVANCE 4551i III MFPs.

1Canon products offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that use of its features will prevent security issues. Some security features may impact functionality/performance; you may want to test these settings in your environment. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel to determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance.

2Separate purchase of Security Information Event Management (SIEM) required, Canon cannot ensure computability with all SIEM systems. Neither Canon Inc. nor Canon U.S.A., Inc. represents or warrant any third-party product or feature referenced hereunder.

