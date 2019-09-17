Canon's Large Format Printers Are Now Available At Your Fingertips

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The popularity of large format prints is evident; in fact, according to a Canon U.S.A. survey, issued by Ipsos in February 2019, Americans feel posters (46%) and banners (41%) are more influential than magazine websites (37%) and podcasts (36%) when it comes to campaigns and causes. Due to this market trend, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the new Canon Large Format Printer App designed to create a virtually seamless customer experience to keep users updated and informed about their imagePROGRAF printer.

Both current and future users are welcome to explore the world that imagePROGRAF has to offer through this latest application. With the Canon Large Format Printer App, users can navigate through its mobile interface with ease. This platform gives users the ability to register their printer to receive customized updates. In addition to real time updates, users will also have access to paper profiles, firmware updates, software updates, tutorial videos and printing events all in one place. The new interface also provides users with the ability to research and educate on all of Canon's Large Format Printers and software with access to educational and marketing videos. Videos include 'How-To's' and 'Tutorials', allowing users to learn right at the palm of their hand.

"Canon is committed to offering time-saving solutions and implementing intuitive platforms for sharing knowledge," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The new Canon Large Format Printer App provides a streamlined user experience for customers to get the best return on investment for their Canon device, and have expert knowledge to tap into at their fingertips."

With the Canon Large Format Printer App, users will be able to customize their experience by favoriting products, videos and information, allowing them to use imagePROGRAF products to its full potential. The app will also include information featuring national tradeshows, classes, workshops, Canon Live Learning events and more. Through the app, users will have the ability to learn about the event, and sign-up at their convenience.

Users can download the new app by visiting: usa.canon.com/imagePROGRAFapp.

