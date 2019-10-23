Canon's New imagePRESS Lite C165 Entry-Level Production Printer Designed to Drive Output for In-House Printing

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Making it easier for users to do more, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announces the first in a new series of entry-level color production printers, the intuitive and flexible imagePRESS Lite C165printer. Designed to meet the needs of environments that require the simplicity of a walk-up device, but also the high-quality output of a digital press, the imagePRESS Lite C165 provides customers with a user-friendly solution built to help deliver high-quality prints, media versatility, user reliability and advanced security features. Featuring a small footprint, plug & play 120V power requirement and versatile workflow options, this new engine can help expand the capabilities from the copy room to the CRD. Providing ease of use for everyday work while delivering production level print and finishing quality, the imagePRESS C165 opens opportunities in numerous verticals, including real estate, faith-based organizations, non-profit and legal.

Aimed for in-house printing and small production environments, the imagePRESS Lite C165 production printer combines media versatility with the ability to produce high-quality graphic applications to help customers produce a diverse range of print offerings. With the capability to print on paper stocks up to 130 pound Cover (350 gsm) and support long sheets up to 51.2 inches1, users can have the opportunity to work with a broad scope of media to bring print to life through applications such as marketing collateral, six-panel brochures and business cards. The imagePRESS Lite C165 is designed to deliver the tight front to back registration accuracy needed to produce high-quality deliverables, such as business cards and brochures. Additionally, to help limit color fluctuations and preserve brand identities, Multi-D.A.T. (Multi Density Adjustment Technology) automatically performs real-time density adjustments while printing with no user or operator intervention.

"We are excited to bring together our company's deep understanding of the enterprise and production marketplace and deliver a new series that can easily be used for routine office workloads, while also producing a diverse range of high-quality and high-value applications," says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "For environments looking to get the most from their investment, the imagePRESS Lite C165 is designed to deliver the productivity, user-centric control and remarkable quality that our customers' essential work demands."

The imagePRESS Lite C165 is a smart solution built to allow both the features necessary for high-end office and light production environments to be utilized in a single, feature rich device:

A familiar office user interface that supplies uniFLOW and Multifunctional Embedded Application Platform (MEAP) options compatibility.

An extensive set of security features including McAfee Embedded Control intelligent whitelisting.

Support for heavy, coated and specialty stocks.

Incorporates a range of advanced technologies that are designed to deliver outstanding image quality time after time.

ENERGY STAR® certified, rated EPEAT Gold, and offers a low Typical Electricity Consumption (TEC) rating.

Availability

The imagePRESS Lite C165 production color digital press is scheduled to be available through Canon authorized dealers for purchase November 2019.

