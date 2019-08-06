Canon's new imagePRESS Servers Adopt the Latest EFI Fiery Platform to Help Users Boost Productivity, Color Management and More

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., a leader in digital imaging solutions is pleased to announce the availability of two EFI™ Fiery® powered digital front ends (DFEs) for the newly launched imagePRESS C910/C810/C710/C710CA color digital presses—the imagePRESS Server H350 and G250. These DFEs combine the imagePRESS's superb print quality, high performance, new production capabilities and excellent productivity with EFI's innovative, scalable and integrated platform, Fiery system software FS350 Pro and FS350.

"Over the years, each new Fiery DFE release for Canon's printers has exceeded expectations, and these new imagePRESS servers are no exception," says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. "We are especially pleased to offer an even stronger feature set of time-saving technologies with this release to give our customers a more significant productivity and efficiency advantage in digital print."

The imagePRESS Servers H350 and G250 leverage the high-throughput, high-accuracy advantages the EFI Fiery FS350 Pro and FS350 platforms offer, providing a host of key features that help deliver faster processing, more versatility and better color capabilities. Key features include:

Faster Processing

A boost in processing speed of up to 70 percent for the H350 and up to 78 percent for the G250 compared to the first-generation imagePRESS Servers F200 and G100 (imagePRESS C800 Series Servers).

More Versatility

Print lengths of up to 51.2 inches on up to 350-gsm stock, giving operators capabilities to produce book covers, folders, calendars, banners and more.

Support of Command WorkStation 6.3 brings new features such as Archive Manager and job Thumbnail View, as well as enhancements to popular features such as FreeForm and Impose.

Media Librarian v2.1 offers operators the ability to create, edit and organize their paper stocks from a single, intuitive interface.

Better Color Capabilities

Enhancements to Fiery ImageViewer (optional) allow print establishments to make last-minute color corrections and help them to get back to production.

Users can benefit from seamless integration between the new imagePRESS Servers and Duplo creaser, slitter, cutter and UV coating equipment—a connectivity benefit that can help significantly reduce finishing setup times. Integration with the uniFLOW® platform1 can give business users access to accounting and reporting, print room management, job routing and scanning. Users can also achieve broader workflow automation if they choose to integrate the new imagePRESS Servers with EFI's Fiery Color Profiler Suite1, Fiery JobFlow1, and EFI MarketDirect StoreFront web-to-print/eCommerce software1. Adding Fiery Color Profiler Suite also gives users the ability to achieve G7® calibration on their imagePRESS digital press.

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Canon through the release of these latest imagePRESS Servers powered by Fiery," said John Henze, vice president of sales and marketing, EFI Fiery. "Canon imagePRESS customers will now have access to even more productivity with the improvements these Fiery technologies deliver."

Availability:

The new DFEs are immediately available to customers in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

