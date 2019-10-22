Canon's new imagePROGRAF PRO Series Brings Prints to Life for Photographers, Fine Art Professionals and the Production Signage Market

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the new imagePROGRAF PRO Series printers: PRO-6100, PRO-4100, PRO-2100, PRO-6100S and PRO-4100S models. These large-format solutions offer new innovative technologies for fine art, photographers and production signage users.

Building on the success of the previous PRO Series, these new printers feature a "first-of-its-kind" intelligent automatic media feeding and media reading system, which allows the operator to move away from the printer after placing the roll in the machine, removing the need to feed the roll or select the media type. After the roll is loaded into the machine the media is automatically fed while the built in multi-sensor measures the surface reflection and media thickness to identify the media type. The device features a new technology in which it can automatically detect the media length as well, without the need to print a barcode as with Canon's previous devices and as with current third-party devices. These new models also have the ability to print borderless on all standard and custom widths, an ideal time and cost-savings feature built to benefit print professionals.

"Print has the ability to bring ideas to life, and Canon is happy to provide its customers with the ability to do so more efficiently through the new imagePROGRAF PRO Series," said Shinichi Yoshida executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Utilizing Canon's intelligent media feeding and reading system, our customers can now spend more time exploring their creativity, and less time having to deal with the manual hassle of feeding rolls into the machine."

The new PRO Series is designed to provide customers with an easy-to-use experience that values time as well as productivity. Built with an intuitive, upgraded 4.3 inch touch-screen operation panel, this series provides users with better operability and visibility. For added usability, the three main functions, media switching, feeding and cutting, are conveniently hard buttons on the front of the product's interface to contribute to better media handling and save users the hassle of having to navigate through multiple functions. The printers have all been updated with a transparent clear window designed to allow end users to easily see whether printing has begun, and check printed images and the printing size.

The standard, built-in multi-sensor helps enable easy and economical color calibration for consistent color reproduction from print to print, as well as from printer to printer. With the Device Management Console software, production professionals with multiple printers can centralize status and color management across a variety of devices. The series is also developed with advanced security features, including support of PIN printing to help protect data and increased administrative control of end-user printing. Additionally, users now have the ability to turn off the Chroma Optimizer, per individual media type, allowing more creative control of the printing process.

The new PRO Series also includes as standard a wide variety of creative and workflow software to help increase the productivity and efficiency of large-format printing environments. These software features include Professional Print & Layout, which supports auto nesting and achieves a streamlined workflow for printing photos, providing customers with the ability to create and save custom template designs, which is ideal for wedding packages, and Direct Print & Share, allowing production end users to batch print files and create hot folders for drag and drop printing.

"The imagePROGRAF PRO-2100 printer has the great color and density we expected from Canon and the new borderless printing feature has increased our productivity while cutting waste" said Larry Hook, director, Cashman Pro Lab. "This cost-effective solution offers our users the high quality prints they desire while being a solution that is easy for employees to operate. We look forward to purchasing another printer in the near future to keep up with our print demands."

Models from the new imagePROGRAF PRO Series will be showcased at the PHOTOPLUS 2019 (Booth #121), taking place from October 24-26 in New York City at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

The new imagePROGRAF PRO Series is now available for purchase. To learn more, and receive a sample print, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

