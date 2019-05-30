Canon's Océ Remote Service Receives ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for Security Framework

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry where information security is critical, Canon U.S.A., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce the company has received ISO/IEC 27001 certification for Océ Remote Service (ORS) diagnostics service. This certification, granted under the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), exemplifies Canon's success as a leader in the printing industry, as well as signifies to customers that the security framework in place is built to include data security measures during use of this remote service.

With certification to ISO/IEC 27001 standard, the company is able to show customers that ORS is transparent, proactive and includes security features. Successful implementation of measures developed to help users safeguard the integrity and availability of data, along with Canon's commitment to inclusion of information security operations have led to obtaining this certification.

"As security threats are imminent, information security has become more of a leading concern for many customers in both today's world and the document communications industry," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "In receiving this ISO/IEC 27001 certification for its ORS, Canon is proud to strengthen its offerings for the information security industry and remain dedicated to developing products equipped to benefit its customers and help protect confidential information."

ORS and the HTML Technical Service Manual (TSM) are service tools standard on almost all Océ printing systems and controllers that offer quick service response and faster repair time to benefit end users. Canon works with these tools to distribute, gather and interpret machine data in order to adapt the service processes to work more proactively, help customers more efficiently and increase printing system availability.

This certification highlights Canon's high-quality service and commitment to helping customers with the confidentiality of their data, as well as expands opportunities to customers who need to meet these standards for their remote connections.

