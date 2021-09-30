Canoo and AVL Partner to Build Proprietary Software for Electric Vehicle Safety Features

Canoo's proprietary ADAS is designed with the driver in mind - to keep occupants safe and alert. Tweet this

"Creating IP is a critical component of our proposition to providing value, safety and efficiency to our customers," said Tony Aquila, Investor, Chairman & CEO of Canoo Inc. "We have engineered an innovative and proprietary vehicle electrical system and a purposeful component set within our hardware. Our software needs to support this level of innovation," said Peter Savagian, Chief Technology Officer of Canoo Inc.

Canoo is spearheading new EV technologies and doing so efficiently with an in-house team focused on innovation. Selecting partners and providers that are specialized to execute on the company's mission to bring EVs to everyone ensures Canoo's hardware and software are fully integrated and best-in-class.

The engineering services AVL will provide Canoo with include software development of 13 ADAS features comprising SAE Level 2 such as lane centering and adaptive cruise control. AVL will be defining dynamic KPIs for some of these features using their state-of-the-art AVL-DRIVE Autonomous™ software and providing efficient assessments of simulation outputs for various scenarios in a virtual validation environment by executing millions of test cases in the cloud.

"AVL continues to be the go-to resource for innovation and technology leadership around the world," said Stephan Tarnutzer, President of AVL. "With global expertise in connected and automated vehicle technology, we support Canoo in pioneering the next generation of vehicles—ones that are electric, automated, and accessible. The Lifestyle Vehicle will change the way people move, and we are excited to be a part of it."

Canoo's Lifestyle Vehicle – its first product to market – will start production in late 2022 and have Level 2 ADAS functionality at launch. It will be the first to market with fully redundant and autonomous-ready steer-by-wire. Canoo vehicles will also feature over-the-air update capabilities allowing the addition of new ADAS features as the technology continues to mature, providing additional return on investment and helping to maintain residual value to cater to Canoo's multiple-owner lifecycle.

About Canoo

Canoo's mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space that is customizable across all owners in the vehicle lifecycle to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

Canoo has offices in California, Texas, Michigan and Minnesota. For more information, please visit www.canoo.com . For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com . For investors, please visit investors.canoo.com .

About AVL

With more than 11,000 employees, AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions, and methodologies to shape future mobility trends. AVL creates innovative and affordable technologies to effectively reduce CO2 by applying a multi-energy carrier strategy for all applications – from hybrid to battery electric and fuel cell technologies. The company supports customers throughout the entire development process from the ideation phase to serial production. To accelerate the vision of smart and connected mobility AVL has established competencies in the fields of ADAS, autonomous driving and digitalization.

AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts that extends over 26 countries and with 45 Tech- and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL drives sustainable mobility trends for a greener future. In 2020, the company generated a turnover of 1.7 billion Euros, of which 12% are invested in R&D activities.

SOURCE Canoo

Related Links

https://www.canoo.com/

