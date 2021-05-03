Canoo Names Christian Treiber Senior Vice President Of Global Customer Journey & Aftersales

DALLAS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a Los Angeles-based mobility technology company developing breakthrough purpose built electric vehicles (EVs) with a proprietary and highly versatile multi-purpose platform architecture, has named Christian Treiber as Senior Vice President, Global Customer Journey & Aftersales.

"For decades many OEMs have been forced to make 'Aftersales as an Afterthought.' At Canoo one of our core missions is to bring technology driven customer journey solutions, services, and the warranty experience not only to the first owner but also to the second, third owners and beyond. We are building a techno-electrical ownership journey designed to increase productivity and be a personal mobility asset manager to our customers. That's why I am excited to welcome Christian Treiber to our team," said Tony Aquila, CEO & Executive Chairman of Canoo, Inc. "With our growth trajectory, it was essential to find the best fit for this role. Christian is passionate about executing and has scaled every aspect of the customer journey across multiple automotive products. His experience will be valuable as we move to expand network, service and deliver products."

Christian Treiber will lead the full customer journey – ownership, third party relationships, warranties, service and aftersales operations. A seasoned automotive leader, Treiber joins Canoo from Daimler AG where he served as Vice President of Customer Service in the USA and held senior management roles in the global Mercedes-Benz organization. He brings more than two decades of experience scaling automotive aftermarket sales, retail, parts, service, and fleet sales.

"Electrification is the future of the automotive industry and I am excited to build a ground up customer journey to drive Canoo sales momentum," said Christian Treiber. "Canoo's innovation, vision and focus on the full lifecycle of the vehicle are inspiring and I'm excited to be on the team. I've worked with Tony and the leadership team for years and will hit the ground running."

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design and pioneering technologies. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 400 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

