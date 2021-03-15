Canoo Names Claudia Romo Edelman and Arthur Kingsbury to Board

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a company developing breakthrough purpose built electric vehicles (EVs) with a proprietary and highly versatile platform architecture, has named Claudia Romo Edelman and Arthur Kingsbury to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"Based on my years of experience building high-growth companies, I wanted to assemble a board with diverse skills to build Canoo into a global leader and deliver our customer-focused value proposition," said Tony Aquila, Executive Chairman of Canoo. "Our board members have extensive experience in innovation, technology, automotive as well as environmental, social & corporate governance and their insights will help guide the growth of our company. Art has deep expertise in business and has served on numerous board committees. Claudia's commitment to vulnerable populations across both developed and emerging markets align with our focus to bring EVs to everyone – from business owners, to tradesman to adventurers and families. Both of their insights will be extremely valuable as we work to build affordable electric vehicles that improve productivity for everyone."

Claudio Romo Edelman, Diplomat and Marketing Expert

A diplomat, humanitarian and marketer, Romo Edelman has spent 25 years creating growth and successful movements for global organizations including the World Economic Forum; UNICEF; the United Nations Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR); and the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. She was notably seconded to the Executive Office of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and lead communications and advocacy for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Arthur Kingsbury, Finance and Corporate Governance Expert

Kingsbury has a strong track record building shareholder value at high-growth companies and has deep experience in business, finance and corporate governance. He has served on the boards of many public companies including Solera Holdings, a global automotive and insurance software leader; Affiliated Publications, Inc, the former parent company of the Boston Globe; NetRatings, Inc, a Nielson company; McCaw Cellular Communications, acquired by AT&T; Remark Holdings, a global online publishing company; and Dolan Media, a publisher of business publications. His extensive corporate governance experience includes having served on 11 board committees including audit, compensation, governance as well as chairing a Special Committee of Independent Directors.

Prior to his board experience, Kingsbury was Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of BPI Communications, Inc., a BP company. He was also Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Affiliated Publications, Inc.; and President and Chief Operating Officer of VNU-USA, Inc.

With the appointment of Romo Edelman and Kingsbury, Canoo's board consists of 9 members including: Executive Chairman Tony Aquila, Debra L. von Storch, Josette Sheeran, Thomas Dattilo, Rainer Schmueckle, Foster Chiang and Greg Ethridge. Art Kingsbury will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Canoo concluded an outstanding year in 2020 – completing a SPAC merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV (Nasdaq: HCAC), revealing a Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle and launching vehicle pre-sales. Having completed Beta development in record time, Canoo is now well underway on its Gamma testing program. The company has completed safety testing and is on track to deliver product on schedule in 2022.

About Canoo

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 350 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

