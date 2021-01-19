Canoo Names Kamal Hamid As Vice President Of Investor Relations

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a company developing breakthrough electric vehicles (EVs) with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform, announced today that Kamal Hamid has joined as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective immediately.

"We are pleased to welcome Kamal to Canoo as he brings significant expertise and leadership to our organization and has demonstrated a strong track record of success in developing and fostering relationships with the financial community," said Tony Aquila, Executive Chairman, Canoo. "Adding a dedicated Investor Relations professional is part of our goal to build a world-class leadership team. We are excited to welcome Kamal to the Canoo family as we look to drive long-term, sustainable shareholder value."

Hamid previously served as Director of Investor Relations for Cars.com, the second-largest online automotive marketplace in the U.S. Prior to that, he headed the investor relations departments of Solera Holdings, a leading global software and data provider for insurance and automotive industries. Hamid's previous experience included sell-side equity research and corporate finance. Hamid holds an MBA in finance from the University of Denver.

"The electric vehicle market is poised for phenomenal growth in the coming years, and I am proud to join Canoo at such a dynamic time for the industry," said Hamid. "Canoo is at a pivotal moment in its history, and I am delighted to support Canoo's mission of bringing EVs to everyone."

About Canoo

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 350 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

